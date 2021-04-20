 SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (IQDNX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Cla... | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
20.04.2021 04:09:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class (IQDNX) and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Cla...

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Institutional Class and Infinity Q Diversified Alpha Fund Investor Class ("Infinity Q" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IQDAX; IQDNX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Infinity Q and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On February 23, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Investment Firm Halts Redemptions on $1.8 Billion Fund: Infinity Q Capital Management bans its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund's holdings".  The article reported that "[i]nvestment firm Infinity Q Capital Management LLC asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to halt redemptions on one of its mutual funds and forbid its chief investment officer from trading after discovering issues valuing the fund's holdings."  Citing a filing by the investment firm, the article further reported that "[t]he fund was unable to calculate an NAV [net asset value] on February 19, 2021, and it is uncertain when the fund will be able to calculate an NAV that would enable it to satisfy requests for redemptions of fund shares[.]"

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-infinity-q-diversified-alpha-fund-institutional-class-iqdnx-and-infinity-q-diversified-alpha-fund-investor-class-iqdax-301272069.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

