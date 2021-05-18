NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HMPT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Home Point and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around January 28, 2021, Home Point conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 7.25 million shares of common stock priced at $13.00 per share. Then, on May 6, 2021, Home Point issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Among other results, Home Point reported revenue of $324.2 million, missing consensus estimates by $41.72 million.

On this news, Home Point's stock price fell $1.66 per share, or 17.7%, to close at $7.72 per share on May 6, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-home-point-capital-inc---hmpt-301293153.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP