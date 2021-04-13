 SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Green Thumb Industries, Inc. - GTBIF | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Green Thumb Industries, Inc. - GTBIF

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Green Thumb Industries, Inc. ("Green Thumb" or the "Company") (OTCMKTS: GTBIF).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Green Thumb and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

After the markets closed on March 29, 2021, the Chicago Tribune reported that Green Thumb is under federal investigation for possible "pay-to-play violations" during its push to gain coveted growing and distribution licenses in Illinois and several other states.  According to the Chicago Tribune article, federal officials are examining campaign donations and other steps that Green Thumb took as it sought to acquire these licenses. 

On this news, Green Thumb's stock price fell $3.40 per share or 11.83%, to close at $25.35 per share on March 30, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

