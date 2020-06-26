26.06.2020 01:05:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Enphase Energy, Inc. - ENPH

NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Enphase Energy, Inc. ("Enphase Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENPH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Enphase Energy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On June 17, 2020, analyst Prescience Point Capital Management ("Prescience Point") published a report asserting, among other allegations, that "the Company's financial statements filed with the SEC are fiction." Prescience Point "estimate[d] that at least $205.3m of [Enphase's] reported US revenue in FY 2019 was fabricated" and further alleged that "based on statements provided by former employees and other solar industry participants, it appears that the Company inflated its international revenue significantly as well. We also believe that most, if not all, of the enormous 2,080 Bps expansion in the Company's gross margin during [Badrinarayanan] Kothandaraman's tenure as CEO—from 18.4% in Q2 2017 to 39.2% in Q1 2020—is fiction."

Following publication of the Prescience Point report, Enphase's stock price fell $13.72 per share, or 26%, to close at $39.04 per share on June 17, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-enphase-energy-inc---enph-301084136.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 10.69
2.30 %
Roche Hldg G 337.40
1.57 %
Swiss Life Hldg 349.80
1.33 %
CS Group 9.62
1.31 %
Givaudan 3’423.00
1.09 %
Adecco Group 43.85
0.11 %
ABB 20.83
0.10 %
Geberit 462.90
-0.73 %
CieFinRichemont 60.36
-0.82 %
Alcon 54.06
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
25.06.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versicherer mit 50% Barriere
25.06.20
SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
25.06.20
Weekly-Hits: Ausblick 2. Halbjahr – Ermutigende Perspektiven / US-Technologieriesen – Neues aus dem Silicon Valley
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Will Russia Cut Rates Again to Combat Recession?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wirecard-Aktie implodiert: Wirecard stellt Insolvenzantrag - EY geht von Betrug aus
ams-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Österreichische Finanzmarktaufsicht ermittelt angeblich gegen ams-Spitze
Lufthansa-Aktionäre stimmen für Staatseinstieg - Swiss begrüsst Entscheid
Ex-Wirecard-Chef Braun hat Millionen-Kaution gezahlt - Wirecard-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wirecard-Skandal: Singapurer Polizei ermittelt in - Banken gewähren Wirecard bei Kredit wohl kurzen Aufschub
Die Ölpreiskrise könnte einen überraschenden Gewinner haben
Dow knickt schlussendlich ein -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroRx erhalten Fast-Track-Status für Corona-Studie
VW-Aktie gibt ab: Volkswagen denkt offenbar über Kauf des Autovermieters Europcar nach
US-Anleger schicken Börsen schussendlich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Tokio letztlich in Rot

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Anleger schicken Börsen schussendlich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI und DAX letztlich höher -- Tokio letztlich in Rot
Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt fiel es am Donnerstag schwer sich für eine Richtung zu entscheiden. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich gleichermassen unentschlossen. Der Wall Street-Handel gestaltete sich volatil. Tokio gab am Donnerstag jedoch nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB