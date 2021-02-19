SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of EHang Holdings Limited - EH

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of EHang Holdings Limited ("EHang" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether EHang and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 16, 2021, Wolfpack Research issued a research report entitled "EHang: A Stock Promotion Destined to Crash and Burn," concluding "that EH's relationship with its primary purported customer is a sham." According to the report, "[g]overnment records and credit reports show that EH's major customer is Shanghai Kunxiang Intelligent Technology Co." However, Wolfpack Research alleged that "Kunxiang signed sham sales contracts to benefit its investment stock price in EH," citing "extensive evidence including behind-the-scenes photographs, recorded phone calls, and videos of on-site visits to EH's various facilities, as well as Kunxiang's offices."

On this news, EHang's American depositary share ("ADS") price fell $77.79 per ADS, or 62.69%, to close at $46.30 per ADS on February 16, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

