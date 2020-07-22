+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company - DXC

NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  DXC Technology Company ("DXC" or the "Company") (NYSE: DXC).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DXC and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On July 5, 2020, DXC disclosed that "certain systems of its subsidiary, Xchanging, have experienced a ransomware attack."  While DXC advised that it "is confident that this incident is isolated to the Xchanging environment" and that "DXC does not have any indication at this time that data has been compromised or lost," the Company also stated that it had "implemented a series of containment and remediation measures to resolve this situation" and that "DXC is actively working with affected customers to restore access to their operating environment as quickly as possible."  Following the announcement, DXC's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 6, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-dxc-technology-company---dxc-301097570.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 11.56
2.62 %
Swiss Re 77.26
1.39 %
CS Group 10.17
1.14 %
Swiss Life Hldg 361.40
1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 341.05
-0.51 %
Alcon 56.68
-0.56 %
Givaudan 3’748.00
-0.90 %
SGS 2’415.00
-1.51 %
Novartis 81.12
-1.92 %
