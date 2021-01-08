SMI 10’713 -0.3%  SPI 13’315 -0.3%  Dow 30’829 1.4%  DAX 13’945 0.4%  Euro 1.0840 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’619 0.2%  Gold 1’920 0.1%  Bitcoin 32’789 1.2%  Dollar 0.8808 0.2%  Öl 54.6 0.8% 
08.01.2021 05:30:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DPW Holdings, Inc. - DPW

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DPW Holdings, Inc. ("DPW" or the "Company") (NYSE: DPW).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether DPW and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 5, 2021, DPW disclosed that on January 4, 2021 it was "notified . . . by the NYSE American (the 'NYSE') that due to the Company's inability to hold an annual meeting during its fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, it is in noncompliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 704 of the NYSE's Company Guide." 

On this news, DPW's stock price fell $0.13 per share, or 3.1%, to close at $4.06 per share on January 5, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-dpw-holdings-inc---dpw-301203217.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

