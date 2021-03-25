SMI 11’067 -0.3%  SPI 13’980 -0.3%  Dow 32’420 0.0%  DAX 14’610 -0.4%  Euro 1.1057 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’833 0.1%  Gold 1’734 0.4%  Bitcoin 49’295 -3.2%  Dollar 0.9360 0.2%  Öl 64.2 6.4% 
25.03.2021 04:19:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Danimer Scientific Inc. - DNMR

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of   Danimer Scientific Inc. ("Danimer" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:  DNMR).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Danimer and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On March 20, 2021, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Plastic Straws That Quickly Biodegrade in the Ocean, Not Quite, Scientists Say" addressing, among other things, Danimer's claims that Nodax, a plant-based plastic that Danimer markets, breaks down far more quickly than fossil-fuel plastics.  The Wall Street Journal article alleges that according to several experts on biodegradable plastics, "many claims about Nodax are exaggerated and misleading."  While Danimer reportedly asserts its claims are factual, the article cites at least one expert as stating that making broad claims about Nodax's biodegradability "is not accurate" and is "greenwashing." 

On March 22, 2021, the first trading day following publication of the Wall Street Journal article, Danimer's stock price fell $6.43 per share, or roughly 13%, to close at $43.55 per share on March 22, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

