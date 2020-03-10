10.03.2020 01:46:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation - CY

NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation ("Cypress" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CY).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cypress and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On March 3, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a news release "informing patients, health care providers and manufacturers about a set of cybersecurity vulnerabilities, referred to as 'SweynTooth,' that—if exploited—may introduce risks for certain medical devices."  The FDA named Cypress as one "of several manufacturers that are affected by these vulnerabilities."  On this news, Cypress's stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cypress-semiconductor-corporation---cy-301020138.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

