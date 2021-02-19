SMI 10’735 -0.7%  SPI 13’395 -0.7%  Dow 31’493 -0.4%  DAX 13’887 -0.2%  Euro 1.0836 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’681 -0.5%  Gold 1’776 0.0%  Bitcoin 46’436 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8961 0.0%  Öl 63.5 -2.1% 
19.02.2021 03:47:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Cortexyme, Inc. - CRTX

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cortexyme, Inc. ("Cortexyme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CRTX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Cortexyme and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 15, 2021, Cortexyme announced receipt of "a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stating that a partial clinical hold has been placed on atuzaginstat (COR388) impacting the open-label extension (OLE) phase of the company's ongoing Phase 2/3 study, the GAIN Trial." Cortexyme advised that, as a result of the partial clinical hold, "no new participants will be enrolled in the OLE and currently enrolled OLE participants will be discontinued." According to the Company, "[t]he partial clinical hold was initiated following the review of hepatic adverse events in the atuzaginstat trial by the FDA." 

On this news, Cortexyme's stock price fell $16.75 per share, or 35.29%, to close at $30.72 per share on February 16, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-cortexyme-inc---crtx-301231408.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top/Flop

ABB 26.42
0.61 %
Givaudan 3’574.00
0.34 %
The Swatch Grp 263.50
-0.15 %
Geberit 550.00
-0.33 %
Lonza Grp 607.40
-0.33 %
Nestle 99.24
-1.12 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.00
-1.14 %
Alcon 64.16
-1.29 %
UBS Group 13.75
-1.65 %
CS Group 12.29
-3.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf ABB Ltd
18.02.21
Weekly-Hits: 5G – Mit Highspeed in die Zukunft / Delivery Hero – Ein Held kommt selten allein
18.02.21
Vontobel: derimail - Double Coupon BRC auf BioNTech & Moderna
18.02.21
Gewinnmitnahmen an der Schweizer Börse
16.02.21
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
mehr

Inside Fonds

18.02.21
Schroders: Klimawandel und Renditen in den nächsten 30 Jahren
18.02.21
Schroders: Drei entscheidende Elemente beim nachhaltigen Investieren
12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
mehr

Dominique Böhler, Head of Public Distribution Switzerland der Société Générale erklärt heute im BX Swiss Struki ABC den Grundbegriff «Basiswert». Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss erläutert er den Anlegern, was genau ein Basiswert bei Strukturierten Produkten ist und welche Werte dafür zur Auswahl stehen. Weiter gibt Dominique Böhler einen Einblick in die Besonderheiten und welche Vorteile den Anlegern durch den Handel mit Strukturierten Produkten entstehen.

BX Swiss Struki ABC: Was ist ein Basiswert? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie im Minus: Nestlés Kassen klingelten 2020 - Nespresso und Gesundheitsprodukte gewinnen an Gewicht
Berkshire Hathaway-Depot: Von diesen Aktien trennt sich Buffett im vierten Quartal 2020
Gewagte Prognose: Ether könnte laut Krypto-Experte bis auf 10'500 Dollar steigen
Bitcoin in Rekordreichweite - ETF-Start in Kanada
Credit Suisse-Aktie schwächer: Credit Suisse schreibt im vierten Quartal weniger Verlust als erwartet
Varta-Aktie sackt ab: Varta will erstmals seit IPO Dividende ausschütten
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI gibt letztlich ab -- DAX geht etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Tesla ruft auch in Deutschland Fahrzeuge zurück - Aktie in Rot
DOTTIKON-Aktie springt an: DOTTIKON ES will Standort in nächsten 7 Jahren ausbauen
Tesla, GameStop & Co: Immer mehr Fehler bei Aktienkäufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI gibt letztlich ab -- DAX geht etwas tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich leichter
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte letztlich auch ein kleines Minus. Die US-Märkte präsentieren sich im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag überwiegend nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit