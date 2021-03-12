SMI 10’861 -0.2%  SPI 13’644 -0.3%  Dow 32’486 0.6%  DAX 14’482 -0.6%  Euro 1.1096 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’826 -0.5%  Gold 1’703 -1.1%  Bitcoin 52’870 -1.0%  Dollar 0.9306 0.6%  Öl 69.8 0.2% 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baker Hughes Company - BKR

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Baker Hughes Company ("Baker Hughes" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKR).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Baker Hughes and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On February 25, 2021, post-market, Baker Hughes filed its annual report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").  In the report, Baker Hughes revealed that, in December of 2020, the SEC had notified Baker Hughes of an investigation into the Company "related to its books and records and internal controls regarding sales of its products and services in projects impacted by U.S. sanctions."  Baker Hughes also revealed that the Company had initiated an internal review "regarding internal controls and compliance related to U.S. sanctions requirements."  On this news,

Baker Hughes's stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 1.01%, to close at $24.48 per share on February 26, 2021.

