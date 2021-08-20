SMI 12’396 -1.2%  SPI 15’893 -1.1%  Dow 34’894 -0.2%  DAX 15’766 -1.3%  Euro 1.0730 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’125 -1.5%  Gold 1’780 -0.4%  Bitcoin 42’841 4.1%  Dollar 0.9186 0.2%  Öl 66.6 -1.4% 
Athira Pharma Aktie [Valor: 56837227 / ISIN: US04746L1044]
20.08.2021 03:45:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA

Athira Pharma
9.73 USD 1.57%
NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of. Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATHA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Athira and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On or around September 18, 2021, Athira conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 12 million shares priced at $17.00 per share. Then, on June 17, 2021, Athira announced that the Company's board had placed its President and Chief Executive Officer, Leen Kawas, on temporary leave pending an investigation of "actions stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University." 

On this news, Athira's stock price fell $7.09 per share, or 38.87%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-athira-pharma-inc---atha-301359500.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

