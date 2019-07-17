SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - AMRX

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 /CNW/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Amneal" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMRX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Amneal and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 10, 2019, Amneal cut its 2019 core earnings forecast, citing the uncertain supply of epinephrine auto-injectors amid a global shortage of the emergency allergy shots, including Mylan NV's EpiPen. Amneal also cited delays in regulatory approvals and launches as other reasons for the lowered forecast.

On this news, Amneal's stock price fell $2.45 per share, or 35.98%, to close at $4.36 per share on July 10, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

