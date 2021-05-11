SMI 10’959 -1.5%  SPI 14’077 -1.5%  Dow 34’743 -0.1%  DAX 15’080 -2.1%  Euro 1.0976 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’945 -2.0%  Gold 1’836 0.0%  Bitcoin 50’081 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9022 0.1%  Öl 67.8 -0.7% 
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. - FRSX

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. ("Foresight" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRSX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Foresight and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On April 28, 2021, short seller Fuzzy Panda Research ("Fuzzy Panda") issued a report entitled "Foresight Autonomous (FRSX): A Minefield of Criminals, Self-dealing, Fake Sales, and Old Technology." The Fuzzy Panda report describes Foresight Autonomous as "an aggressive stock promotion where insiders are siphoning cash to entities they control." The report further alleges that "[a]fter examining the full cast of characters at Foresight, we discovered connections to accused money launderers, convicted felons, numerous penny stock promotions, and financiers who have settled SEC charges of market manipulation." 

On this news, Foresight Autonomous's stock price fell $0.10 per share, or 2.01%, to close at $4.88 per share on April 28, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

