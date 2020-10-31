SMI 9’587 0.3%  SPI 11’994 0.4%  Dow 26’502 -0.6%  DAX 11’556 -0.4%  Euro 1.0706 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’958 -0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.7%  Dollar 0.9174 0.2%  Öl 37.5 -0.5% 

Experten-Seminar: Technischer Ausblick auf die Finanzmärkte - so sollten sich Anleger zur US-Wahl positionieren! Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
31.10.2020 14:00:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) and Encourages Long-Term JELD Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. ("JELD-WEN" or the "Company") (NYSE: JELD) on behalf of the Company's stockholders. 

Recently an amended securities fraud complaint was filed against JELD-WEN on behalf of investors who purchased shares of JELD-WEN's common stock between January 26, 2017 and October 15, 2018. According to the complaint, during that time period JELD-WEN and certain senior executive officers issued a series of false and misleading statements to investors intending to mislead the investing public by falsely attributing the source of the Company's financial success to legitimate and lawful pricing strategies. As further detailed in the complaint, "[i]n reality, however, Defendants were engaged in anticompetitive conduct in violation of federal antitrust laws which was artificially propping up the Company's sales and was actually the true cause of JELD-WEN's success."

During October 2018, as information about the extent of JELD-WEN's anticompetitive conduct was revealed to the market, shares of JELD-WEN's common stock declined by approximately 30% in value.

The firm's investigation seeks to determine whether the members of JELD-WEN's board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to JELD-WEN and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current JELD-WEN stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of JELD-WEN's common stock prior to January 26, 2017are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/jeld-wen-holding-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options. 

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-stockholder-investigation-of-jeld-wen-holding-inc-jeld-and-encourages-long-term-jeld-stockholders-to-contact-the-firm-301164267.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 65.74
3.53 %
LafargeHolcim 39.35
1.21 %
Zurich Insur Gr 304.00
1.00 %
Swiss Life Hldg 308.20
0.88 %
UBS Group 10.65
0.76 %
Nestle 103.10
0.00 %
Sika 225.70
-0.35 %
Givaudan 3’736.00
-0.69 %
Swisscom 466.30
-1.00 %
CieFinRichemont 57.50
-1.10 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 11.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Julius Bär, Partners Group, Temenos Group
30.10.20
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV
30.10.20
Vontobel: derimail - 19% p.a. auf Lonza & Moderna in CHF - 50% Barriere - 1 Jahr Laufzeit
30.10.20
SMI erneut schwächer erwartet
30.10.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Starke Abwärtsdynamik / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau seitwärts
29.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc
28.10.20
COVID-19’s Influence on Exchange Rates
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
28.10.20
Schroders: Was bedeutet der EU «Green Deal» für Unternehmen?
27.10.20
Schroders: Global Investor Study 2020
mehr
Wasserstoff: Läuft China Europa den Rang ab? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re nach neun Monaten mit Verlust von 691 Millionen Dollar - Swiss Re-Aktie legt zu
Nach US-Wahl: Wieso ein Sieg der Demokraten die US-Wirtschaft laut Morgan Stanley negativ beeinflussen könnte
SMI geht grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
SNB erzielt in ersten neun Monaten Gewinn von 15,1 Milliarden Franken - SNB-Aktie in Grün
Nestlé übernimmt US-Firma Freshly ganz
Darum bewegt sich der Euro zum US-Dollar kaum - zum Franken etwas höher
LafargeHolcim steigert Betriebsgewinn trotz Umsatzrückgang - LafargeHolcim-Aktien gegen den Trend fester
Apple verzeichnet Rekordquartal - Apple-Aktie dennoch schwach
Oktober 2020: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Lonza stellt für AstraZeneca möglichen COVID-19-Wirkstoff her - Lonza-Aktie in Grün

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Die US-Märkte notierten am Freitag nach enttäuschenden Tech-Quartalszahlen in Rot. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag im Oktober zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil tief im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende vorsichtig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit