SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 25’792 1.6%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
01.01.2021 00:46:00

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Pluralsight, Inc. ("Pluralsight") (NASDAQ: PS) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

Pluralsight shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/pluralsight-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

On December 13, 2020, Pluralsight announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by investment firm Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") at a price of $20.26 per share in cash.  Following the closing of the transaction, shares of Pluralsight's stock will no longer be publicly traded. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether $20.26 per share provides sufficient consideration to Pluralsight's shareholders for their shares of common stock, and whether Pluralsight's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the agreement to sell the company to Vista.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. 

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-investigation-of-pluralsight-inc-ps-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301199796.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kursplus von 26'800 Prozent: So profitiert die Relief Therapeutics-Aktie vom Corona-Medikament RLF-100
Relief schliesst Rekrutierung für Corona-Mittel ab - Aktien letztlich deutlich tiefer
Moderna-Aktie tief im Minus: Impfstoff von Moderna löste allergische Reaktion bei Arzt aus
Bitcoin markiert neuen Rekord und nimmt Kurs auf 30'000 US-Dollar
Goldpreis: Das sind die Analysten-Schätzungen für 2021
Bitcoin steigt erstmals über Marke von 29'000 Dollar
Swiss stockt Pilotenlöhne auch oberhalb der Kurzarbeitsgrenze auf
Katar investiert 125 Millionen Dollar in Siemens-Joint-Venture Fluence
Darum legen Euro und Franken zum US-Dollar zu
Pfizer/BioNTech-Aktien fester: Beschwerde bei Bundesverwaltungsgericht nach Impfstoff-Zulassung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit