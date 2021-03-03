SMI 10’817 1.0%  SPI 13’481 0.9%  Dow 31’392 -0.5%  DAX 14’040 0.2%  Euro 1.1057 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’708 0.0%  Gold 1’738 0.8%  Bitcoin 43’735 -3.7%  Dollar 0.9148 0.1%  Öl 62.5 -1.2% 

03.03.2021 04:53:00

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Shareholders will receive a Fair Price in Communications Systems, Inc.'s transaction with Pineapple Energy

MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CSI (NASDAQ: JCS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Pineapple Energy.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/communications-systems-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.  There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges CSI's financial outlook is excellent and yet CSI shareholders will not receive adequate compensation for their shares of CSI.  The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CSI by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if CSI accepts a superior bid. CSI insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of CSI's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CSI.

If you own CSI common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/communications-systems-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-shareholders-will-receive-a-fair-price-in-communications-systems-incs-transaction-with-pineapple-energy-301239202.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

