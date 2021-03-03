|
03.03.2021 04:53:00
Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether Shareholders will receive a Fair Price in Communications Systems, Inc.'s transaction with Pineapple Energy
MILWAUKEE, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CSI (NASDAQ: JCS) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Pineapple Energy.
Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/communications-systems-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Ademi LLP alleges CSI's financial outlook is excellent and yet CSI shareholders will not receive adequate compensation for their shares of CSI. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for CSI by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if CSI accepts a superior bid. CSI insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of CSI's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for CSI.
If you own CSI common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/communications-systems-inc.
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-shareholders-will-receive-a-fair-price-in-communications-systems-incs-transaction-with-pineapple-energy-301239202.html
SOURCE Ademi LLP
Inside
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street letztlich mit Abschlägen -- SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Verlusten
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}