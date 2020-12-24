SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’200 0.2%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0857 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’543 0.1%  Gold 1’879 0.3%  Bitcoin 20’846 1.0%  Dollar 0.8914 0.3%  Öl 51.3 0.4% 
24.12.2020 19:43:00

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates whether PRGX Global, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Ardian

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of the law in its transaction with Ardian.

Click here to learn how to join the action: http://ademilaw.com/case/prgx-global-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges PRGX Global's financial outlook is improving and yet PRGX Global shareholders will receive only $7.71 per share. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for PRGX Global by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if PRGX Global accepts a superior bid. PRGX Global insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of PRGX Global's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for PRGX Global.

If you own PRGX Global common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or http://ademilaw.com/case/prgx-global-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

pagehit