 Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with New York Community Bancorp, Inc. | 26.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’176 -0.2%  SPI 14’390 -0.2%  Dow 34’062 0.1%  DAX 15’310 0.2%  Euro 1.1049 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’025 0.3%  Gold 1’778 0.0%  Bitcoin 49’067 9.4%  Dollar 0.9150 0.2%  Öl 65.8 -0.5% 
26.04.2021 17:35:00

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Flagstar (NYSE: FBC) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with New York Community.

Click here to learn how to join the action: https://www.ademilaw.com/case/flagstar-bancorp-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Flagstar's financial outlook is excellent and yet Flagstar shareholders will receive only 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own. The implied total transaction value based on closing prices as of April 23, 2021 is approximately $2.6 billion. The merger agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Flagstar by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a termination penalty if Flagstar accepts a superior bid. Flagstar insiders will receive millions of dollars as part of change of control arrangements. We are investigating the conduct of Flagstar's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Flagstar.

If you own Flagstar common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/flagstar-bancorp-inc.                       

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts
Ademi LLP
Guri Ademi
Toll Free: (866) 264-3995
Fax: (414) 482-8001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-ademi-llp-investigates-whether-flagstar-bancorp-inc-has-obtained-a-fair-price-in-its-transaction-with-new-york-community-bancorp-inc-301276878.html

SOURCE Ademi LLP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

15:10 Höhenflug der Metallpreise hält an
09:53 Vontobel: derimail - 24% p.a. auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere
09:36 SMI-Gewinnserie gerissen
08:15 Von Langeweile keine Spur
23.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando
22.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf TAL Education Group, JD.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
22.04.21 Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/YSU2wV0vtkg

Nach dem Kurseinbruch vom Wochenende, bei dem der Bitcoin zeitweise um 15% nach unten korrigierte, fragen sich viele: Ist die Blase geplatzt? Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV ist Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Welche Rolle u.a. die Türkei dabei spielt(e) erklärt er im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss. Weiter gibt er Einblicke inwiefern die Investoren den Bitcoin eher als Zahlungsmittel oder als Anlageobjekt betrachten.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin-Blase geplatzt!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So könnte sich Bidens geplante Steuererhöhung auf den Bitcoin-Kurs auswirken
CS-Aktie leichter: Credit Suisse-Wandelanleihen bringen Milliardenbetrag - Fortschritte bei Abwicklung der Greensill-Fonds
Buffett-Investments 2021: Diese Branchen machen mehr als 80 Prozent des Buffett-Portfolios aus
Dogecoin-Hype ungebrochen: Hundecoin nun in Top 10 der grössten Kryptowährungen
Wall Street freundlich -- SMI schwächer -- DAX legt leicht zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
ams-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Vertrag mit CEO Alexander Everke um drei Jahre verlängert
Tesla-Aktie weiterhin gefragt: Experte empfiehlt Einstiegszeitpunkt
Cathie Wood und Warren Buffett könnten unterschiedlicher nicht sein - warum das für Anleger ein Vorteil ist
Nestlé will Vitaminhersteller Bountiful kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie schwächer
Jim Cramer wird vorsichtig und zieht Geld aus seiner Stiftung ab - Diese Faktoren beunruhigen ihn

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit