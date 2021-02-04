SMI 10’861 0.8%  SPI 13’547 0.7%  Dow 30’976 0.8%  DAX 14’060 0.9%  Euro 1.0813 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’642 0.9%  Gold 1’789 -2.5%  Bitcoin 33’364 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9039 0.5%  Öl 58.7 0.1% 
04.02.2021 18:26:00

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Tyson Foods, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Tyson Foods, Inc. ("Tyson" or "the Company") (NYSE: TSN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 13, 2020 and December 15, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 5, 2021.   

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Tyson knew that coronavirus was both highly contagious and spreading around the world. The Company failed to implement appropriate safety protocols for its employees. Based on this failure, the Company's employees spread coronavirus throughout its facilities. The Company's production was thereby hampered, including complete shutdowns at some facilities, causing financial harm. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Tyson, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-action-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-tyson-foods-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301222389.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 1’116.00
3.00 %
Roche Hldg G 316.25
2.23 %
Alcon 68.48
2.12 %
CS Group 12.33
2.03 %
Swiss Re 82.78
1.65 %
Sika 251.10
0.12 %
Swisscom 485.60
0.02 %
Nestle 102.00
-0.20 %
LafargeHolcim 49.68
-0.48 %
ABB 26.09
-4.99 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:05
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
10:20
Vontobel derimail: 30%p.a. mit NIO, Tesla, XPeng
09:50
Schweizer Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf
08:30
Weekly-Hits: Volatilitätsstrategien- Geländegängige Ansätze / Plug Power – Aktie mit Wasserstoffantrieb
02.02.21
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr
Rezession trotz steigender Konsumnachfrage? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche bleibt nach Corona-Jahr 2020 vorsichtig beim Ausblick
Deutsche Bank-Umfrage: Investoren befürchten riesige Blasen bei Bitcoin und Tesla
Ethereum steigt auf Rekordhoch
Swissquote-CEO: Auch wir mussten bei GameStop Massnahmen treffen - Swissqoute-Aktie leichter
Bitcoin steigt vierten Tag in Folge Richtung Rekordhoch
UBS schliesst Aktienrückkaufprogramm 2018-2021 ab - UBS-Aktie fest
Nach FAANG kommt FANGMAN: Was steckt hinter dem neuen Akronym?
Wall Street schliesst mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst etwas tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Euro erstmals seit Anfang Dezember unter 1,20 USD - zum Franken kaum verändert - die Gründe
ABB mit leichtem Umsatzplus im Schlussquartal - ABB-Aktie von Gewinnmitnahmen stark belastet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in der Verlustzone
An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex bewegten sich am Donnerstag auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Indizes fielen am Donnerstag ins Minus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit