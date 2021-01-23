SMI 10’932 0.2%  SPI 13’564 0.1%  Dow 30’997 -0.6%  DAX 13’874 -0.2%  Euro 1.0775 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’602 -0.4%  Gold 1’856 -0.7%  Bitcoin 29’130 6.9%  Dollar 0.8851 0.0%  Öl 55.2 -1.7% 

Börse & Trading für Anfänger - In diesem kostenlosen Kurs lernen Sie alles, was Sie für den Einstieg ins Trading wissen müssen. Trading birgt Risiken. -w-
23.01.2021 02:34:00

SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against 9F Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against 9F Inc. ("9F" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: JFU) for violations of the federal securities laws.

(PRNewsfoto/The Schall Law Firm)

Investors who purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's August 14, 2019 initial public offering (the "IPO"), or between August 14, 2019 and September 29, 2020, are encouraged to contact the firm before March 22, 2021.     

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. 9F touted value and benefits to its financial institution partners and tri-party cooperation business model that did not exist. In fact, the Company and Property and Casualty Company Limited ("PICC") were engaged in an ongoing dispute regarding payment of service fees. The Company's collectability of service fees from PICC was at serious risk of non-payment. There was also significant risk that PICC would discontinue credit insurance and guarantee protection to investors and institutional funding partners. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about 9F, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-action-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-the-filing-of-a-class-action-lawsuit-against-9f-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-to-contact-the-firm-301213503.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 65.46
1.43 %
ABB 26.71
0.68 %
Lonza Grp 599.20
0.67 %
Nestle 101.02
0.66 %
Roche Hldg G 318.45
0.54 %
UBS Group 13.15
-0.68 %
Sika 247.60
-0.88 %
Zurich Insur Gr 369.20
-1.15 %
LafargeHolcim 50.18
-1.41 %
Swiss Re 81.34
-1.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
22.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
22.01.21
LATAM Economic Prospects
22.01.21
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
22.01.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Direkt am Widerstand / EUR/USD – Pullback?
21.01.21
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV
21.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Spotify Technology SA, Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds

20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
18.01.21
Schroders: Ist die Deflation nach Europa zurückgekehrt?
mehr
State Street Global Advisors: Werden sich die ETF Trends in 2021 fortsetzen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin bricht trotz Blackrock-Interesse um zehn Prozent ein
BB Biotech-Aktie zieht an: BB Biotech 2020 mit etwas höherem Gewinn
Zur Rose-Aktie mit neuem Allzeithoch: Zur Rose wächst 2020 oberhalb der eigenen Zielsetzung
JPMorgan mit spektakulärem Langfrist-Kursziel für Bitcoin
US-Börsen schliessen höher -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX schaltet Gang zurück -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Berkshire Hathaway mit schwacher Performance - Analyst sieht Trendwende kommen
Addex-Aktie schiesst hoch: Addex-Partner Janssen hat US-OK für Start von Epilepsie-Phase-IIa-Studie
Analysten: Diese Aktien könnten in diesem Jahr eine Kaufgelegenheit darstellen
Newron-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Newron schliesst Rekrutierung für Studie mit Evenamide ab
Ex-Bär-CEO Collardi will Finma-Rüge akzeptieren - Pictet drückt Vertrauen aus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schließen relativ richtungslos -- DAX verkleinert Verluste bis zum Handelsende -- Asiatische Indizes gehen tiefer ins Wochenende
Die US-Indizes zeigen sich vor dem Wochenende schwächer. Der heimische Markt notierte am Freitag mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz, beim DAX kam es zu Verlusten. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit