SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’394 0.5%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0962 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’036 0.2%  Gold 1’875 -0.3%  Bitcoin 34’337 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8965 0.0%  Öl 68.7 0.3% 
25.05.2021 07:45:00

SHAREHODLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - KRMD

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems ("KORU" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRMD) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in the United States District Court for Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-04109, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired KORU securities between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").  Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased KORU securities during the Class Period, you have until May 25, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.   To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

KORU designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices, primarily for the ambulatory infusion market.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects.  Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) starting in January 2020, KORU ramped up the use of allowances, including growth rebates, to retain key customers and to incentivize growth; (2) as the rebates accrued, the Company's net sales were reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 3, 2020, after the market closed, KORU announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that net sales declined sequentially to $6.1 million.  During a conference call the next day, the Company attributed the lower sales to, among other things, "higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers" and "payment discounts and distribution fees."

On this news, the Company's stock fell $1.97, or 32%, to close at $4.16 per share on November 4, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On January 25, 2021, after the market closed, KORU announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year.  The Company attributed the results to, among other things, "[s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers."  In the press release, KORU also announced that its CEO, Donald Pettigrew, resigned, effective immediately.

On this news, KORU's stock price fell $0.80 per share, or 15.5%, to close at $4.33 per share on January 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharehodler-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-repro-med-systems-inc-dba-koru-medical-systems-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--krmd-301298267.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

21.05.21 Lyxor: Was Investitionen in den Lyxor Green Bond ETF im Jahr 2020 bewirkt haben
21.05.21 Sven Württemberger-DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend? | BX Swiss TV
21.05.21 Vontobel: derimail - Elektrofahrzeuge: Unaufhaltsame Entwicklung?
21.05.21 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE im Rallymodus
21.05.21 SMI hält Kontakt zum Rekordhoch
21.05.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal erneut bestätigt / EUR/USD – Am Widerstand
20.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, Commerzbank AG, ING Groep NV
14.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf General Motors, Tesla
mehr

DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend?

Die DWS ist ein Asset Manager mit 65-jähriger Geschichte und einer der grössten ETF Anbieter in Europa. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Sven Württemberger, Head of Client Coverage in der Schweiz. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, erklärt er die Unterschiede zwischen aktiv und passiv gemanagten Anlagen. Wie die Volumina zwischen diesen beiden Anlageformen verteilt sind und was für die europäische Zukunft aus den USA abgeleitet werden kann erläutert Sven Württemberger. Weiterhin wirft er auch einen Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit, welches einen immer grösseren Stellwert in der Anlagewelt einnimmt.

Sven Württemberger-DWS Schweiz: Aktives vs. Passives Investieren – wohin geht der Trend? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gefälschte Produkte: Diese Menge vernichtete Amazon in 2020
In diese Kryptowährung neben Bitcoin ist Jim Cramer investiert
Weiteres Auf und Ab am Kryptomarkt: Bitcoin & Co. steigen
CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse und Sanjeev Gupta in Verhandlungen um Greensill-Forderungen
Cybersecurity im Blick: Welche Aktien nach dem Cyberangriff auf US-Pipeline profitieren könnten
Börsen in Fernost: Nikkei und Shanghai präsentieren sich stabil
Grüne Coins? Wie Cardano und Peercoin von Musks Bitcoin-Kritik profitieren
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Turbulenzen am Kryptowährungsmarkt halten an - Kurse brechen ein
Habeck: Europäische Zentralbank muss Klimarisiken berücksichtigen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Grün

An den asiatischen Handelsplätzen werden am Dienstag Gewinne eingefahren.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit