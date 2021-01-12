Shareable Asset goes to the mainstream by having a former CEO of UBS Asset Management Singapore, Michael Chin as an advisor

SINGAPORE, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareable Asset, a MAS licensed digitalized real asset platform announced today that it has appointed Michael Chin as Senior Advisor, to help lead the company to the next stage of development and growth.

Shareable Assets is among the first-to-market in offering retail investors to participate in fractional ownership of real asset investments by utilizing the blockchain technology. Shareable Asset has successfully digitalized 9 real estate projects based in the U.K for the past few months.

Michael, previously CEO of UBS Asset Management in Singapore as well as UBS Hana Asset Management in Korea is a 30 year seasoned veteran in the world of investment and finance.

Commenting on the appointment, Will Lee, Chairman of Shareable Asset said, "Shareable Asset is building a digitalized real asset financial services company that is focused on making real asset investment digitalized and affordable to institutional, AI and retail investors."

Michael's wide and deep financial services experience, including managing leading asset management companies in Singapore and Korea with diverse asset classes as well as building one of the most successful Asian equity businesses in Asia at UBS means he can help Shareable Asset to hit the mainstream with real asset business powered by secure and efficient blockchain technology.

In addition to his role as Advisor, Chin currently serves on the board of Kakao Bank, the most successful digital bank in the world with over 14 million customers. Earlier in his career, which spans across three decades in financial services, he assumed various leadership roles with a total of 22 years at UBS.

Michael's successful asset management and digital bank's experiences will take Shareable Asset to the next level to be one of the world's best asset digitalization platforms. Candy Ong, Head of Investment said, "By having the senior veteran like Michael Chin, Shareable Asset will be one step closer to realize a truly shareable community."

