28.04.2025 11:00:00

Share subscription price and market value of the Siili Solutions Plc stock options 2025A

Siili Solutions
6.42 EUR 0.94%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Share subscription price and market value of the Siili Solutions Plc stock options 2025A

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 28 April 2025 at 12:00 EEST

The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc resolved on 19 December 2024, by virtue of an authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 3 April 2024, to issue stock options to the employees of Siili Solutions Plc and its subsidiaries. Stock options are issued as part of the employee share savings plan, launched by the company, in return for company shares purchased with the savings of the participants. Over 80 employees of the company enrolled in the eighth plan period of the Siili Solutions Plc employee share savings plan.

The share subscription price for stock options 2025A is the trade volume weighted average price of the share on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd between 1 March 2025 and 31 March 2025, i.e. 6,09 euros per share. The annually paid dividends and repayment of equity will be deducted from the subscription price. With the stock options 2025A, it is possible to subscribe for a maximum total of 50,000 new shares in Siili Solutions Plc or existing shares held by Siili Solutions Plc. The share subscription period for the stock options is between 1 August 2027 and 1 August 2028.

The number of stock options 2025A issued is 50,000. The theoretical market value of one stock option 2025A at the time of the determination of the subscription price was approximately 1,41 euros per stock option and in total approximately 70,500 euros. The theoretical market value of stock options has been determined by using the Black–Scholes-Merton stock option pricing model with the following input factors: share price EUR 5.90, share subscription price EUR 6.09, risk-free interest rate 2.21%, validity of stock options approximately 3.33 years and volatility 30.90%.

The terms and conditions of the stock options are available on the company's website at sijoittajille.siili.com/en/

Siili Solutions Plc

For more information:
CFO Aleksi Kankainen
Phone: +358 40 534 2709, email: aleksi.kankainen(at)siili.com

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.siili.com/fi

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com


