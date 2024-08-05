Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Share repurchase programme

Jyske Bank A-S
The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement 1,541,759 549.97 847,926,168
29 July 2024 41,656 556.00 23,160,722
30 July 2024 41,807 565.49 23,641,602
31 July 2024 35,595 565.18 20,117,633
1 August 2024 35,906 547.70 19,665,597
2 August 2024 43,456 530.08 23,035,330
Accumulated under the programme 1,740,179 550.26 957,547,050

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 1,740,179 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.71% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


