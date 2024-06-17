Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.06.2024 08:23:39

Share repurchase programme

The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called "Market Abuse Regulation”.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
shares 		Average purchase
price (DKK) 		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement 140,413 553.39 77,703,739
10 June 2024 34,773 540.47 18,793,644
11 June 2024 34,612 546.18 18,904,539
12 June 2024 35,586 553.85 19,709,274
13 June 2024 36,000 549.76 19,791,335
14 June 2024 34,230 543.30 18,597,011
Accumulated under the programme 315,614 549.72 173,499,541

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 315,614 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.49% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
                                                         
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


