SHARE Omaha acquires Share Good - a high-tech advantage for new philanthropy

OMAHA, Neb., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The acquisition of Share Good LLC by SHARE Omaha moves its proprietary community engagement software into the future of approachable philanthropy. Marjorie Maas, executive director of SHARE Omaha, sees growing demand nationwide to make giving easy and accessible. "Communities and nonprofit organizations using this platform can immediately become more inclusive. We are excited to bring Share Good to Omaha's Silicon Prairie to push the boundaries of innovative community engagement. It is a natural fit for the amazing tech culture here," said Maas.

Share Good founder, Kelly Brooks, turned her dream of a community engagement platform into a powerful tool that simplifies charitable giving to nonprofits - a single destination to donate, volunteer, shop wish lists or attend events. Brooks says the sale to SHARE Omaha is a natural next step for the organization. "I am proud of what we have built and excited to pass the baton. The SHARE Omaha team is laser focused on the Share Good vision as well as its sustainability and growth," said Brooks.

Share Good Timeline

2012: The launch of SHARE Charlotte transformed the North Carolina community. The initiative united nonprofits around campaigns, events, and seasonal giving, while improving the overall user experience.

transformed the community. The initiative united nonprofits around campaigns, events, and seasonal giving, while improving the overall user experience. 2018: With strong momentum from SHARE Charlotte, Brooks created Share Good to scale nationally as a proven platform for community engagement. Years of collaboration resulted in well-tested platform enhancements.

2019: SHARE Omaha comes on board. Within a year, local nonprofit partners in the Omaha -Council Bluffs metropolitan area nearly tripled and seasonal giving extended year-round.

comes on board. Within a year, local nonprofit partners in the -Council Bluffs metropolitan area nearly tripled and seasonal giving extended year-round. 2020: SHARE Cape Fear in Wilmington, North Carolina launched this year to meet urgent needs related to disaster response and hurricane preparedness. It is a community collaborative of the New Hanover Disaster Coalition, Cape Fear Collective and United Way Cape Fear Area.

The Share Good tool activates the giving landscape. Without preference for size or cause, nonprofits gain from customized, hyper-local giving. Thus far, Share Good locations not only engage new donors, an average four out of five nonprofit volunteers make commitments for the first time. The SHARE Omaha team looks forward to collaborating with new communities.

