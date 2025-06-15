Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’146 -1.4%  SPI 16’769 -1.4%  Dow 42’198 -1.8%  DAX 23’516 -1.1%  Euro 0.9369 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’290 -1.3%  Gold 3’433 1.4%  Bitcoin 85’783 0.1%  Dollar 0.8119 0.2%  Öl 74.9 6.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
thyssenkrupp-Aktie: Chefvertrag wird wohl vorzeitig erneuert - bei Stahl-JV keine Zeit verlieren
Roche-Aktie: Roche stellt Verabreichung von DMD-Gentherapie wegen Todesfällen ein
DSM-Firmenich und Honeywell schaffen Patentstreit aus der Welt
Xlife Sciences vereinbart Allianz für Börsenzugang mit südkoreanischen Biotech-Firmen
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Suche...

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie 131840578 / NO0013107490

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

15.06.2025 23:52:03

Share issue to personnel – 14 June 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
0.01 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue 299,381,600 new shares at NOK 0.01 per share to employees, contractors and directors in the IDEX group ("Personnel Placement”). The purpose of the Personnel Placement is to incentivise the personnel in the implementation of the amended business plan and commercialisation of the company’s products.

The Personnel Placement is according to the resolution by the extraordinary general meeting of IDEX Biometrics ASA held on 11 April 2025, where the board was authorised to issue shares on terms equivalent to the terms in the debt conversion that was approved at the same meeting.

The shares are restricted for 18 months from the date of issuance and may not be sold or otherwise transferred during the restriction period. 1/3 of the shares are released from the restriction after 6 months and another 1/3 are released after 12 months. In the event a holder resigns or is terminated from employment or service, the company has the right to repurchase the holder’s restricted shares at certain terms.

The Board has considered the issue to the Personnel in light of the equal treatment obligations under the PLCA, the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, the rules on equal treatment under Oslo Rule Book II for companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Oslo Stock Exchange's Guidelines on the rule of equal treatment and deems that the proposed Personnel Placement is in compliance with these requirements. The Board holds the view that it will be in the common interest of the Company and its shareholders to incentivize the Company’s Personnel by issuance of the Offer Shares, both in the short term and in the long term. The number of Offer Shares represents approximately 6,7 % of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company, and the dilutive effect for the Company’s shareholders is limited. The subscription price for the Offer Shares, which was presented to the EGM as the intended issue price, is NOK 0.01, and the subscription price, before taking into account the lock up, consequently represents a 78 % discount to the closing price of the Company’s shares on Oslo Børs on 13 June 2025. Taking into account the lock up period and the volatility of the shares, the discount will vary from no discount at all to approx. 25 %. While the discount can be deemed significant, the Company is of the view that the number of Offer Shares issued, the fact that the issuance is made to the Personnel only, the EGM has specifically approved the framework for this equity issue, the Offer Shares will be subject to sales restrictions by way of a reverse vesting schedule with trading and transfer restrictions over 18 months, including with an option for the Company to repurchase the Offer Shares upon termination or resignation prior to the end of the 18-month period, collectively ensure that the Company is in compliance with its equal treatment obligations.

Following registration of the share capital increase, the company's share capital will be NOK 47,310,125.99, divided into 4,731,012,599 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.01.

Contact person
Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel.: +47 950 92322
E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About this notice
This notice was issued by Erling Svela, VP of finance, on 10 June 2025 at 23:50 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The shall be disclosed according to section 5-8 of the Norwegian  Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 of the STA.


Nachrichten zu IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer live aus New York – dieses Mal mit einem spannenden Blick auf abgestürzte Blue-Chip-Aktien, bei denen sich ein Einstieg lohnen könnte. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz analysiert Tim prominente Verlierer der letzten Monate, die möglicherweise vor einer Erholung stehen.

Themen im Video:
🔹 Merck & Co. (USA) – Probleme mit Impfstoffen und Patentlaufzeiten
🔹 Pfizer – Wachstumsdruck durch auslaufende Patente
🔹 United Health – Ermittlungen und steigende Gesundheitskosten
🔹 Novo Nordisk – Abnehmspritze, Wettbewerb und Marktkorrektur
🔹 Nike – Konsumflaute und neue Konkurrenz
🔹 Estée Lauder – Kursabsturz, China-Schwäche und Hoffnung auf Turnaround
🔹 Campbell Soup – Value-Aktie mit attraktiver Dividende
🔹 Regeneron – Erfolgreiche Gründerstory mit Herausforderungen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

14.06.25 Logo WHS Welche ETFs jetzt kaufen? – Chancen, Trends und Strategien für clevere Anleger
13.06.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
13.06.25 UBS Logo Europa: Der alte Kontinent stellt sich neu auf
13.06.25 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise haussieren nach Iran-Angriff durch Israel
13.06.25 SMI vor holprigem Wochenausklang
12.06.25 Julius Bär: 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Logitech International SA
12.06.25 Abgestürzte Blue Chip Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.06.25 Airbus bekommt Aufwind aus China
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’632.07 19.76 BNRSDU
Short 12’909.40 13.58 BVKSPU
Short 13’370.11 8.93 1CUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’146.02 13.06.2025 17:31:20
Long 11’614.68 18.99 BWYSZU
Long 11’366.40 13.58 BBWS3U
Long 10’873.90 8.80 BMQS4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Amazon Prime Day 2025 steht bevor: Darauf können sich Anleger und Schnäppchenjäger freuen
Die Berkshire-Aktien geben seit der Hauptversammlung nach - das steckt dahinter
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Das sagen ehemalige Tesla-Mitarbeiter über Elon Musks Arbeitskultur
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 24: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
XRP im Blick: Ripple CTO David Schwartz' Jackpot-Tweet heizt Spekulationen an
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Investoren machen Druck - Elon Musk soll 40 Stunden die Woche arbeiten
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Trotz Gaming-Boom: NVIDIA-Aktie ändert Strategie und setzt künftig wohl stärker auf KI-Chips

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}