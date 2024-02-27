Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 8

Company announcement no. 15

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 102,000 12,212,300 19 February 2024 20,000 121.98 2,439,600 20 February 2024 22,000 122.28 2,690,160 21 February 2024 24,000 120.56 2,893,440 22 February 2024 22,000 119.86 2,636,920 23 February 2024 22,000 118.76 2,612,720 Total week 08 110,000 13,272,840 Total accumulated 212,000 25,485,140

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,148,076 treasury shares. equal to 2.61 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

