Spar Nord Bank A-S Aktie [Valor: 2547570 / ISIN: DK0060036564]
27.02.2024 08:53:08

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 8

Company announcement no. 15
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement102,000 12,212,300
19 February 202420,000121.982,439,600
20 February 202422,000122.282,690,160
21 February 202424,000120.562,893,440
22 February 202422,000119.862,636,920
23 February 202422,000118.762,612,720
Total week 08 110,000   13,272,840
Total accumulated   212,000   25,485,140

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,148,076 treasury shares. equal to 2.61 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation


Attachment


