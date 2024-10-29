Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Spar Nord Bank A-S Aktie [Valor: 2547570 / ISIN: DK0060036564]
29.10.2024 08:41:57

Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 43

Spar Nord Bank A-S
Company announcement no. 65
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 2,727,197   343,387,069
21 October 202414,000138.181,934,520
22 October 202414,000140.391,965,460
23 October 202414,000142.081,989,120
24 October 202414,000140.181,962,520
25 October 202414,000139.931,959,020
Total week 43 70,000   9,810,640
Total accumulated 2,797,197   353,197,709

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,918,269 treasury shares equal to 2.48 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation


Attachment