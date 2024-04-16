|
16.04.2024 08:52:07
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 15
|Company announcement no. 26
In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.
The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).
In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Accumulated from last announcement
|837,000
|99,998,470
|08. April 2024
|16,000
|120,65
|1,930,400
|09. April 2024
|16,000
|122,13
|1,954,080
|10. April 2024
|15,000
|122,60
|1,839,000
|11. April 2024
|17,000
|120,41
|2,046,970
|12. April 2024
|15,000
|120,03
|1,800,450
|Total week 15
|79,000
|9,570,900
|Total accumulated
|916,000
|109,569,370
Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,783.602 treasury shares. equal to 3.14 % of the Bank’s share capital.
Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236
Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}