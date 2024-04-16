Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Spar Nord Bank A-S Aktie
Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 15

Spar Nord Bank A-S
Company announcement no. 26
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 ("Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement837,000 99,998,470
08. April 202416,000120,651,930,400
09. April 202416,000122,131,954,080
10. April 202415,000122,601,839,000
11. April 202417,000120,412,046,970
12. April 202415,000120,031,800,450
Total week 15 79,000   9,570,900
Total accumulated 916,000   109,569,370

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,783.602 treasury shares. equal to 3.14 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment


