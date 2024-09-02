Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
DFDS A-S Aktie [Valor: 29768044 / ISIN: DK0060655629]
02.09.2024 10:30:00

SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS

DFDS A-S
184.20 DKK 0.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 65 - 2 September 2024
 

On 9 February 2024, DFDS A/S ("DFDS”) announced the initiation of a share buyback programme to be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).

Under the programme, DFDS will repurchase own shares of up to DKK 431m during the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 December 2024. A maximum of 3,400,000 shares will be repurchased. These limits include shares purchased under the Safe Harbour rules as well as shares purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the programme under a separate agreement with DFDS outside the Safe Harbour Rules.

Transactions 26-30 August
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme from Monday 26 August 2024 to Friday 30 August 2024:


 Number of sharesAvg. purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement1,458,210-295,467,539
26 August 202416,5001873,084,837
27 August 202410,3681871,933,704
28 August 202410,0001821,819,020
29 August 20247,5811831,384,091
30 August 20246,0001841,104,342
Accumulated 26-30 August 2024*50,4491859,325,993
Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 30 August 202435,8621856,629,443
Accumulated under programme1,544,521202311,422,975
*Purchased under Safe Harbour rules


Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 3,205,034 treasury shares corresponding to 5.5% of DFDS’ total share capital.

Transaction details for the week are enclosed.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


