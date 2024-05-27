Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’936 0.0%  SPI 15’954 0.1%  Dow 39’070 0.0%  DAX 18’725 0.2%  Euro 0.9928 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’045 0.2%  Gold 2’344 0.4%  Bitcoin 62’843 0.3%  Dollar 0.9147 0.0%  Öl 82.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278Lonza1384101Swatch1225515DocMorris4261528
Top News
China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Investor für Beteiligung gefunden
NVIDIA-CEO Jensen Huang: So viel verdiente er dank des KI-Booms im letzten Jahr
So entwickeln sich Silberpreis, Erdgaspreis & Co. am Montagvormittag am Rohstoffmarkt
Deutsches ifo-Geschäftsklima hellt sich im Mai überraschend nicht weiter auf
EFG-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Julius Bär offenbar an Übernahme von EFG International interessiert
Suche...
0% Kommission

DFDS A-S Aktie [Valor: 29768044 / ISIN: DK0060655629]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.05.2024 10:30:00

SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS

finanzen.net zero DFDS A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

DFDS A-S
210.60 DKK 0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 39 - 27 May 2024
 

On 9 February 2024, DFDS A/S ("DFDS”) announced the initiation of a share buyback programme to be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).

Under the programme, DFDS will repurchase own shares of up to DKK 431m during the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 December 2024. A maximum of 3,400,000 shares will be repurchased. These limits include shares purchased under the Safe Harbour rules as well as shares purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the programme under a separate agreement with DFDS outside the Safe Harbour Rules.

Transactions 21-24 May
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme from Tuesday 21 May 2024 to Friday 24 May 2024:


 Number of sharesAvg. purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement719,126-149,860,693
21 May 20245,6002151,205,393
22 May 20245,7782111,221,364
23 May 20245,8002111,223,356
24 May 20245,8002111,222,527
Accumulated 21-24 May 2024*22,9782124,872,641
Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 24 May 202416,3342123,463,735
Accumulated under programme758,438209158,197,069
*Purchased under Safe Harbour rules


Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 2,488,191 treasury shares corresponding to 4.3% of DFDS’ total share capital.

Transaction details for the week are enclosed.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 28bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachments


Analysen zu DFDS A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über abgestürzte Blue Chip-Aktien:

🔎 Boing
🔎 Starbucks
🔎 McDonald
🔎 Intel
🔎 Nike

Wie lässt sich die Krise bei Boeing bewältigen und sollte man jetzt bei Nike investieren?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
08:52 Ruhiger Wochenauftakt erwartet
06:13 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Gegenreaktion vor dem Wochenende
24.05.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Ford, Tesla
24.05.24 Webinar: The role of sustainable investing in tomorrow’s market
23.05.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf L"Oreal SA, AXA SA, Alcon Inc, Eli Lilly & Co
23.05.24 Abgestürzte Blue Chips – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
22.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Fed und KI im Fokus
22.05.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’432.84 19.89 PFSSMU
Short 12’692.88 13.71 7CSSMU
Short 13’197.92 8.68 2MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’936.18 27.05.2024 10:28:12
Long 11’471.11 19.89 UBSTBU
Long 11’220.00 13.96
Long 10’728.71 8.90 SSRMOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DFDS A-S 210.60 0.19% DFDS A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Christian Dagg warnt Krypto-Anleger: Bitcoin nur reine Kursfantasie
El Salvadors Bitcoin-Bestände: Neue Tracking-Seite bietet Live-Einblick
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Ermotti-Nachfolge soll bei UBS offenbar intern geklärt werden
ETH-Wale erhöhen ihre Bestände: Ein Anzeichen für wachsendes Vertrauen in Ethereum?
Novartis veröffentlicht vielversprechende Forschungsresultate - Novartis-Aktie freundlich
Bitcoin im Rentenfonds: US-Bundesstaat investiert Millionen in Bitcoin-ETFs
Bill Gates plant möglicherweise Verkauf seiner Yachten: Rückkehr zu alten Spitzenplätzen der Forbes Milliardärsliste in Aussicht
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Tesla-Aktie: Cybertruck sorgt für gespaltene Meinungen
GameStop-Aktie klettert weiter nach Aktienverkauf im dreistelligen Millionenwert

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit