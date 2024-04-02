Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’674 -0.5%  SPI 15’371 -0.5%  Dow 39’567 -0.6%  DAX 18’468 -0.1%  Euro 0.9759 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’090 0.1%  Gold 2’255 0.2%  Bitcoin 59’624 -5.5%  Dollar 0.9079 0.4%  Öl 88.6 0.9% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Swisscom874251Zurich Insurance1107539Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Trump Media & Technology111854123Idorsia36346343Swatch1225515
Top News
Lonza-Aktie leichter: Bisheriger Siegfried-Chef Wolfgang Wienand wird Lonza-CEO
KI-Aktien neben NVIDIA: Sind Titel von Palantir oder Snowflake die bessere Wahl?
Swatch-Aktie schwächelt: Swatch-Chef will trotz höheren Alters noch nicht aufhören
Tiefster Stand seit über einer Woche: Bitcoin stürzt unter 66'000-US-Dollar-Marke ab
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Belegschaft der Lufthansa-Tochter AUA legt Streik vorerst bei - Swiss bleibt bei umstrittenem Inlandflug
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
DFDS A-S Aktie [Valor: 29768044 / ISIN: DK0060655629]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.04.2024 14:27:15

SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS

finanzen.net zero DFDS A-S-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

DFDS A-S
200.40 DKK 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 22 - 02 April 2024
 

On 9 February 2024, DFDS A/S ("DFDS”) announced the initiation of a share buyback programme to be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).

Under the programme, DFDS will repurchase own shares of up to DKK 431m during the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 December 2024. A maximum of 3,400,000 shares will be repurchased. These limits include shares purchased under the Safe Harbour rules as well as shares purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the programme under a separate agreement with DFDS outside the Safe Harbour Rules.

Transactions 25-27 March
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme from Monday 25 March 2024 to Wednesday 27 March 2024:


 Number of sharesAvg. purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement350,640-72,183,373
25 March 20246,0002021,209,665
26 March 20245,9122011,188,524
27 March 20246,0002001,201,811
Accumulated 25-27 March 2024*17,9122013,600,000
Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 27 March 202412,7322012,558,911
Accumulated under programme381,28420578,342,284
*Purchased under Safe Harbour rules


Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 2,774,155 treasury shares corresponding to 4.7% of DFDS’ total share capital.

Transaction details for the week are enclosed.


Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 27bn and 13,200 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

Attachments


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu DFDS A-S

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:

✅KLA-Tencor

✅TransDigm

✅LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

12:22 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
11:29 Bitcoin Kurs fällt zurück auf 66.000 Dollar - Tiefster Stand seit über eine Woche
10:28 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sika, Swiss Life, Swisscom
09:48 SMI wenig verändert erwartet
09:31 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
09:30 3 Knaller-Aktien: KLA-Tencor, TransDigm & LVMH mit François Bloch im BX Morningcall
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Positiver Monatsabschluss
01:00 Are U.S. Inflation and Employment Rising or Falling?
28.03.24 «Magnificent 7» – die «glorreichen sieben» der USA
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’158.40 19.68 SSMACU
Short 12’405.38 13.86 SSMFBU
Short 12’861.92 8.97 OBSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’667.63 02.04.2024 14:36:33
Long 11’240.00 19.40
Long 10’958.02 13.94 SSSMAU
Long 10’540.00 8.76
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DFDS A-S 200.40 0.00% DFDS A-S

Banque Cantonale du Jura am 22.03.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Standard Chartered mit Mega-Prognose für Bitcoin: Diese Marke soll BTC bis 2025 erreichen
UBS will bis April 2026 Aktien im Milliardenwert zurückkaufen - UBS-Aktie stabil
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Alternative zu KI-Profiteur NVIDIA-Aktie: Analyst empfiehlt Anlegern wenig bekanntes IT-Unternehmen
So stuften die Analysten die Nestlé-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein
Lonza-Aktie leichter: Bisheriger Siegfried-Chef Wolfgang Wienand wird Lonza-CEO
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini: Wiederwahl von Trump wäre die grösste Bedrohung für die Wirtschaften und Märkte weltweit
Swatch-Aktie schwächelt: Swatch-Chef will trotz höheren Alters noch nicht aufhören
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Fokus: Coinbase lässt SEC-Absage von Krypto-Regelwerk nicht auf sich sitzen
Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Belegschaft der Lufthansa-Tochter AUA legt Streik vorerst bei - Swiss bleibt bei umstrittenem Inlandflug

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit