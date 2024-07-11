Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'270 1.0%  SPI 16'300 0.8%  Dow 39'721 1.1%  DAX 18'456 0.3%  Euro 0.9746 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'978 0.4%  Gold 2'380 0.4%  Bitcoin 52'359 0.9%  Dollar 0.8990 0.0%  Öl 85.6 0.1% 
11.07.2024 10:00:00

Share Buyback Transaction Details July 4 – July 10, 2024

Wolters Kluwer
147.50 CHF 5.39%
PRESS RELEASE                                        

Share Buyback Transaction Details July 4 – July 10, 2024

Alphen aan den Rijn – July 11, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today reports that it has repurchased 115,744 of its own ordinary shares in the period from July 4, 2024, up to and including July 10, 2024, for €17.8 million and at an average share price of €154.04.

These repurchases are part of the share buyback program announced on February 21, 2024, under which we intend to repurchase shares for €1 billion during 2024.

The cumulative amounts repurchased in the year to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2024

PeriodCumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million)		Average share price
(€)
2024 to date 3,816,319551.7144.57

For the period starting May 2, 2024, up to and including December 27, 2024, we have engaged third parties to execute approximately €647 million of buybacks on our behalf, within the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and the company’s Articles of Association.

Shares repurchased are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes through share cancelation.

Further information is available on our website:

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Dave GuarinoMeg Geldens
Global CommunicationsInvestor Relations
t + 1 646 954 8215ir@wolterskluwer.com
press@wolterskluwer.com 

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect”, "should”, "could”, "shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

