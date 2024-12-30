Share Buyback Transaction Details December 19 – December 27, 2024

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’602 0.1%  SPI 15’470 0.0%  Dow 42’992 -0.8%  DAX 19’959 -0.1%  Euro 0.9419 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’900 0.0%  Gold 2’612 -0.4%  Bitcoin 84’442 0.0%  Dollar 0.9020 0.1%  Öl 74.1 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Boeing-Aktie verliert deutlich: Maschine von Boeing in Südkorea zerschellt - Auch weiteres Flugzeug von Jeju Air mit Problemen - Jeju Air-Aktie in Rot
Zukunft der Healthineers-Beteiligung: Siemens startet Überprüfung - Aktien im Minus
Siemens-Analyse: Siemens-Aktie von RBC Capital Markets mit Outperform bewertet
Banque Syz mit kurioser Prognose für 2025: Musk heiratet Meloni und bricht mit Trump
Tesla-Aktie unter Druck: Anleger machen bei Tesla weiter Kasse
Suche...

Wolters Kluwer Aktie [Valor: 2578174 / ISIN: NL0000395903]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
30.12.2024 11:41:33

Share Buyback Transaction Details December 19 – December 27, 2024

Wolters Kluwer
151.05 CHF 2.94%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE                                        

Share Buyback Transaction Details December 19 – December 27, 2024

Alphen aan den Rijn – December 30, 2024 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today reports that it has repurchased 120,559 of its own ordinary shares in the period from December 19, 2024, up to and including December 27, 2024, for €19.3 million and at an average share price of €160.03.

The previously disclosed third-party agreements to repurchase €647 million in shares starting May 2, 2024, up to and including December 27, 2024, have hereby been fulfilled and the total 2024 share buyback for €1 billion has hereby also been completed.

The cumulative amounts repurchased in the year to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2024

PeriodCumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million)		Average share price
(€)
2024 to date 6,700,9151,000.0149.23

Shares repurchased are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes through share cancelation.

Further information is available on our website:

For more information about Wolters Kluwer, please visit: www.wolterskluwer.com.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2023 annual revenues of €5.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50 and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Stefan KloetMeg Geldens
Associate DirectorVice President
Global CommunicationsInvestor Relations
  
press@wolterskluwer.comir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect”, "should”, "could”, "shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU). Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Wolters Kluwer N.V.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten