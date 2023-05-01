Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'437 0.7%  SPI 15'073 0.7%  Dow 34'098 0.8%  DAX 15'922 0.8%  Euro 0.9829 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4'359 0.0%  Gold 1'977 -0.6%  Bitcoin 25'582 -2.5%  Dollar 0.8941 0.1%  Öl 78.8 -0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
MSCI Europe-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI Europe Index
Die besten Dividendenfonds kaufen: Attraktive Renditen in volatilen Marktphasen
Käufer gefunden: JPMorgan erhält in Bieterverfahren Zuschlag für First Republic Bank
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
Job gekündigt? So bleibt auch der letzte Eindruck positiv
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Nestlé3886335Kühne + Nagel International2523886Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Swiss Life1485278Accelleron Industries116936091Sony763300
Suche...
ETF-Sparplan
Wolters Kluwer Aktie [Valor: 2578174 / ISIN: NL0000395903]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.05.2023 10:00:00

Share Buyback Transaction Details April 27 – April 28, 2023

Wolters Kluwer
98.64 CHF 30.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Share Buyback Transaction Details April 27 – April 28, 2023

May 1, 2023 - Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL), a global leading provider of expert solutions, insights and services for professionals, today reports that it has repurchased 73,070 of its own ordinary shares in the period from April 27, 2023, up to and including April 28, 2023, for €8.7 million and at an average share price of €119.64.

The previously disclosed third-party agreement to repurchase shares for €160 million during the period starting February 24, 2023, up to and including April 28, 2023, has hereby been fulfilled

The cumulative amounts repurchased to date under this program are as follows:

Share Buyback 2023

Period Cumulative shares repurchased in period Total consideration
(€ million) 		Average share price
(€)
2023 to date 2,778,396 303.5 109.22

Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and will be used for capital reduction purposes or to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

Further information is available on our website:

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare, tax and accounting, financial and corporate compliance, legal and regulator, and corporate performance and ESG sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2022 annual revenues of €5.5 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 20,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedInTwitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts
Gerbert van Genderen Stort Meg Geldens
Corporate Communications Investor Relations
t + 31 172 641 230 t + 31 172 641 407
press@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect”, "should”, "could”, "shall” and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer’s businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information which is to be made publicly available under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Wolters Kluwer N.V.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

​Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Zinn ist das am häufigsten übersehene Edelmetall in Zeiten der Energiewende. Wofür das Edelmetall benötigt wird und wie der Markt aktuell aussieht erklärt Dr. Thomas Bünger, CEO von First Tin heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

28.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
28.04.23 BNP Paribas: Von A nach B - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 03/2023
28.04.23 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte-Marke bleibt ein Thema
28.04.23 Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV
28.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – März-Top auf dem Prüfstand
27.04.23 Julius Bär: 13.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
27.04.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp haussiert
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Forscher nehmen Teslas Plaid-Antrieb unter die Lupe - So fällt das Urteil der Experten aus
First Republic Bank-Aktie: US-Behörde sucht offenbar im Bieterverfahren nach Käufer für First Republic Bank
Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Ölmarkt-Rally voraus: Warum JPMorgan dem schwarzen Gold einen Aufwärtstrend zutraut
Wisekey-Aktie: Wisekey schrieb 2022 trotz Umsatzplus tiefrote Zahlen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Käufer gefunden: JPMorgan erhält in Bieterverfahren Zuschlag für First Republic Bank
BYD geht mit neuer Stossdämpfertechnologie an den Start und nennt Herausforderungen des autonomen Fahrens
US-Aktienmarkt hat Rezession schon einmal ignoriert: Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Wiederholung?
Nur ein Jahr nach dem Start stoppt Intel seine Chipproduktion für Bitcoin-Mining wieder

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit