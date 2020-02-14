<
14.02.2020 18:00:00

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - REPURCHASE OF SHARES

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME - REPURCHASE OF SHARES
                                                                                                    
Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders”) (Euronext: FLOW) has repurchased 161,805 of its own shares in the period from 10 February 2020 up to and including 14 February 2020 at an average price of €19.67.

This is in accordance with the share buyback programme announced on 7 February 2020. The consideration of this purchase was €3.2 million.

The total number of shares purchased under this programme to date is 315,705 shares at an average price of €19.69 for a total consideration of €6.2 million.

For more detailed information see ‘Weekly repurchase overview’ which can be found at www.flowtraders.com/investors.

Contact Details

Flow Traders N.V.
Jonathan Berger / Investor Relations Officer
Phone:   +31 20 7996799
Email:     investor.relations@flowtraders.com


 

Important legal information

This press release is prepared by Flow Traders N.V. and is for information purposes only. It is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and you must not rely on the content of this document when making any investment decisions. The information in this document does not constitute legal, tax, or investment advice and is not to be regarded as investor marketing or marketing of any security or financial instrument, or as an offer to buy or sell, or as a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell, securities or financial instruments.

The information and materials contained in this press release are provided ‘as is’ and Flow Traders N.V. or any of its affiliates ("Flow Traders”) do not warrant the accuracy, adequacy or completeness of the information and materials and expressly disclaim liability for any errors or omissions. This press release is not intended to be, and shall not constitute in any way a binding or legal agreement, or impose any legal obligation on Flow Traders. All intellectual property rights, including trademarks, are those of their respective owners. All rights reserved. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Flow Traders. No part of it may be redistributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Flow Traders.

Flow Traders expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

By accepting this document you agree to the terms set out above. If you do not agree with the terms set out above please notify legal.amsterdam@nl.flowtraders.com immediately and delete or destroy this document.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release is an announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Attachment

