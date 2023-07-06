Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'020 -1.6%  SPI 14'509 -1.6%  Dow 33'912 -1.1%  DAX 15'627 -2.0%  Euro 0.9761 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'253 -2.2%  Gold 1'907 -0.5%  Bitcoin 27'288 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8967 -0.2%  Öl 76.0 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Robinhood und Celsius trennen sich von Altcoins wie Cardano, Polygon und Solana
Bank of America-Aktie im Minus: Auch Bank of America will Dividende erhöhen
Meta-Aktie dennoch etwas niedriger: Facebook-Mutter Meta tritt mit neuer App in Konkurrenz zu Twitter - Bereits mehr als 10 Millionen Nutzer
Sammelklage gegen Ex-Credit-Suisse-Führungskräfte: Das haben die UBS, Dougan, Thiam & Co. zu befürchten
Emmi-Aktie tiefer: Emmi findet Käufer für kriselnde Gläserne Molkerei
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539ams24924656Holcim1221405Sika41879292Idorsia36346343Logitech2575132
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Sydbank A-S Aktie [Valor: 2097040 / ISIN: DK0010311471]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
06.07.2023 15:45:00

Share buyback

Sydbank A-S
309.80 DKK -1.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen

        













Company Announcement No 13/2023

Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa, Denmark



Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36



Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk



6 July 2023 

Dear Sirs

Share buyback

The Board of Directors has decided to implement a share buyback programme of DKK 600 million, however not exceeding 4 million shares. The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the Bank’s share capital with the shares purchased under the programme.

At the AGM of Sydbank A/S held on 23 March 2023 the Board of Directors was authorised to allow the Bank to acquire own shares at a total value of up to 10% of the Bank’s share capital. The price paid for shares may not differ by more than 10% from the price quoted on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S at the time of purchase.

The share buyback is part of the adjustment to optimise the capital structure in accordance with the Bank’s capital targets and capital policy. At 31 March 2023 Sydbank’s CET1 ratio stood at 18.2% and its capital ratio stood at 20.5%.

The share buyback programme will be initiated on Monday 10 July 2023 and will be completed by 31 January 2024.

Sydbank has chosen Danske Bank A/S to manage the share buyback programme which will be executed in compliance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

The share buyback programme will be subject to the following guidelines:

  • Shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the following prices:

I. the price of the last independent trade
II. the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, including when the shares are traded on different trading venues.

  • Purchases on any trading day must not exceed 25% of the average daily volume of the shares in the preceding 20 trading days on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out.

On the first banking day of each week Sydbank will state the number and value of repurchased shares in a company announcement.

Sydbank may suspend or end the share buyback programme at any time. In such case this will be announced in a company announcement.

Yours sincerely

        
Karen Frøsig        Jørn Adam Møller
CEO        Deputy Group Chief Executive        

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Sydbank A-S

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm

Inside Trading & Investment

13:36 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
12:52 UBS KeyInvest: Capped Bonus-Zertifikat - Anlage mit "Sahnehäubchen" / Dufry - Gute Reise!
11:30 Börse Aktuell – Clinch zwischen den USA und China lastet schwer
10:00 Idorsia hofft auf Befreiungsschlag
09:16 Marktidee: Automobilwerte gegen den Trend gesucht
05.07.23 SMI wenig verändert
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
04.07.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Mastercard, O Reilly und TransDigm
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'493.48 19.01 3YSSMU
Short 11'720.36 13.61 GXSSMU
Short 12'149.20 8.82 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'023.63 06.07.2023 15:50:38
Long 10'580.00 19.90
Long 10'360.00 13.28
Long 9'904.98 8.97 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams-OSRAM-Aktie bricht ein: Mögliche Verzögerungen bei Wachstumstreiber könnten Mittelfristziele von ams-OSRAM in Gefahr bringen
Bullen machen sich bereit: Diese Aktien dürften jetzt besonders gut abschneiden
Angst vor steigenden Zinsen: SMI und DAX geben kräftig nach -- Wall Street schwächer -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen tiefrot
Deutsche Bank-Aktie und Commerzbank-Aktie uneinheitlich: GAZPROM-JV verklagt Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank
Konjunktursorgen: US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- SMI letztlich etwas leichter -- DAX beendet Handel mit Verlusten unter 16'000er Marke -- Asiatische Börsen zu Handelsende im Minus
Währungsverfall: Rubel sinkt auf tiefsten Stand seit über einem Jahr
Sammelklage gegen Ex-Credit-Suisse-Führungskräfte: Das haben die UBS, Dougan, Thiam & Co. zu befürchten
Fast 500 km/h schnell: Das schnellste Auto der Welt
UBS-Aktie im Minus: UBS schliesst strategische Partnerschaft mit Schweizer Fintech - US-Dollar-Anleihe zurückgezahlt
Julius Bär-Aktie schwächer: Julius Bär vollzieht Kapitalherabsetzung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit