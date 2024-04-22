Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’289 -0.1%  SPI 15’066 0.6%  Dow 37’986 0.6%  DAX 17’825 0.5%  Euro 0.9710 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’934 0.3%  Gold 2’361 -1.3%  Bitcoin 60’096 1.5%  Dollar 0.9117 0.2%  Öl 86.7 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101
Top News
Novartis-Tochter Sandoz-Aktie freundlich: Pyzchiva in der EU zugelassen
Wisekey-Aktie: Auftragseingeng aus den Seychellen
Avolta-Aktie zieht an: Refinanzierungsprogramm beendet
Knorr-Bremse-Aktie höher: Akquisition von Alstoms Nordamerika-Bahnsignaltechnikgeschäft
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Hygea VCT Aktie [Valor: 1412551 / ISIN: GB0031256109]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.04.2024 11:46:09

Share Buy-back and Total Voting Rights

finanzen.net zero Hygea VCT-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Hygea VCT
0.11 GBP -35.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc – Transaction in Own Shares

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc ("The Company”)

Share Buy-back and Total Voting Rights

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc announces that on 18 April 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 125,232 B Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 60.52p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase for cancellation, its capital consists of 22,887,315 B Ordinary Shares of 1p each and 8,115,376 Ordinary Shares of 1p each.

The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 31,002,691 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk


Nachrichten zu Hygea VCT PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hygea VCT PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Pharmaindustrie.

🔎Eli Lilly
🔎Novo Nordisk
🔎Pfizer
🔎Johnson & Johnson
🔎Roche

Welche Trends zeigen sich in der Branche, welche Position nehmen die Schweizer Pharma-Riesen auf dem internationalen Markt ein und wie sieht es mit der Forschung aus?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11:34 UBS KeyInvest: Edelmetalle hui, Aktien pfui
10:24 Nestlé heute ex Dividende
09:16 Marktüberblick: Chipwerte unter Druck
19.04.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alibaba ADR, Amazon, Coinbase
19.04.24 Börse Aktuell – Eskalationsspirale dreht sich weiter
18.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.85% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
18.04.24 Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
17.04.24 GRANOLAS: Bühne frei für Europas Börsenavantgarde
17.04.24 Why is the Gold Rally Leaving Silver Behind?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’717.94 19.25 0LSSMU
Short 11’941.20 13.90 DTSSMU
Short 12’384.28 8.97 GOSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’288.61 22.04.2024 11:40:37
Long 10’820.00 18.61
Long 10’527.80 13.57 SSOMUU
Long 10’099.69 8.94 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

"Wie Glas kauen und dann Kokain schnupfen": Willy Woo äussert sich zu Bitcoin-Volatilität
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: Das macht der BTC-Kurs
Medien-Experte kritisiert Trump Media & Technology als "Schwindel" - Käufer der TMTG-Aktie "sind Idioten"
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag mit roter Tendenz
Monopol im KI-Markt? Analyst nimmt NVIDIA-Aktie unter die Lupe
Bitcoin-Halving abgeschlossen: So steht es für die Kurse der Digitalwährungen am Samstagabend
Roche-Aktie fester: Lungenkrebsmittel Alecensa wird in den USA zugelassen
Expertin von Goldman Sachs mit Angriff auf Bitcoin und Co.: Kryptosektor "heuchlerisch" und Coins "wertlos"
Bitcoin bald wieder im Aufwind? Darauf deutet der "Kimchi-Premium" hin
Tesla-Aktie schwächer: Tesla macht Stromer in China und den USA erneut günstiger - Fallen weitere Stellen weg?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit