ShardSecure Signs Partnership Agreement with DC Consulting Service, LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure™, the data security company whose Microshard™ technology helps organizations eliminate the sensitivity of data to accelerate cloud adoption, today announced they have signed a partnership agreement with DC Consulting Service, LLC. DC Consulting is a value-added reseller and leading provider of information security solutions and professional services, supporting clients with the design, strategy, implementation and ongoing support of successful cyber security programs.

ShardSecure™ uses Microshard™ technology to eliminate the sensitivity of data and help accelerate cloud adoption for the enterprise. (PRNewsfoto/ShardSecure)

Through the partnership, DC Consulting will resell and implement ShardSecure's unique Microshard™ technology in North America. ShardSecure shreds, mixes and distributes data to eliminate data sensitivity on backend infrastructure, ensuring data is protected in the event of a breach, separated from those with privileged access and that the sensitivity class is reduced. "ShardSecure's data protection technology is unique in how effectively it desensitizes data on backend infrastructure, reliably obscuring data to ensure organizations are protected in the event of common breach causes like cloud misconfiguration," said Rinkesh Nigam, principle at DC Consulting.

As a DC Consulting partner, ShardSecure joins other industry-leading cybersecurity providers like McAfee, SentinelOne, Tenable and CyberArk in helping organizations across the globe implement successful cybersecurity strategies. As Chief Security Officer Dan Durgin Geographic Solutions, a DC Consulting Customer, explains, "DC Consulting Service LLC (DCC) is a trusted security partner of Geographic Solutions. Their team of experts have introduced a number of bleeding edge technologies that have helped our company deliver seamless, secure solutions to our customers. DC Consulting Service LLC continues to deliver exceptional services and procured software and hardware solutions."

ShardSecure VP of Strategic Sales Robert Stephen commented, "We are proud to partner with DC Consulting, an industry-leading VAR who we feel provides one of the most comprehensive portfolios of cybersecurity products available today, along with a team of seasoned professional services personnel. DC Consulting understands the cybersecurity landscape and the vital role ShardSecure plays in eliminating data sensitivity on backend infrastructure to drastically reduce the risks posed to today's organizations in the event of a breach."

Learn more about ShardSecure at https://shardsecure.com/.

About ShardSecure

ShardSecure's Microshard technology offers protection for storing and sharing sensitive data in the cloud and on-premises. ShardSecure shreds, mixes and distributes data to eliminate the value of data on backend infrastructure, and is the only solution capable of breaking data into single-digit bytes without sacrificing performance. Enterprises rely on ShardSecure to accelerate cloud adoption and lower compliance costs knowing their most sensitive data is reliably obscured. Learn more at https://shardsecure.com/.

About DC Consulting

DC Consulting Service, LLC is a value-added reseller and leading provider of information security solutions and professional services. Their broad range of technical expertise and vendor partnerships enables the organization to fully support clients with the design, strategy, implementation and ongoing support towards achieving a successful cyber security program. DC Consulting provides an independent analysis of your technical environment based upon up-to-date knowledge of the latest security trends and global threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.dcconsultllc.com.

Media Contact

Please email media@shardsecure.com for more information.

To contact DC Consulting, please email sales@dcconsultllc.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shardsecure-signs-partnership-agreement-with-dc-consulting-service-llc-301106840.html

SOURCE ShardSecure

