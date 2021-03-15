SMI 10’869 0.3%  SPI 13’677 0.4%  Dow 32’839 0.2%  DAX 14’521 0.1%  Euro 1.1079 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’842 0.2%  Gold 1’734 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’993 -3.9%  Dollar 0.9291 0.0%  Öl 68.2 -1.6% 
15.03.2021 14:48:00

ShardSecure Expands Scope of Data Protection with v2.0 Software Release

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShardSecure™, the world's most innovative provider of data security and privacy with Microshard™ technology, today announced the release of v2.0. of the ShardSecure Software Appliance. ShardSecure's revolutionary approach to data security uses Microsharding to automatically shred, mix and distribute data to eliminate sensitivity and reduce the attack surface. This latest software update, which includes Amazon S3 API support, integration with Microsoft 365 and structured data support, further extends the protection scope and ease with which ShardSecure can be implemented.

ShardSecure™ uses Microshard™ technology to eliminate the sensitivity of data and help accelerate cloud adoption for the enterprise. (PRNewsfoto/ShardSecure)

"ShardSecure v2.0 brings functionality and compatibility updates that expand the types of data that can be secured with Microsharding as well the applications with which it integrates," said Tom Noonan, ShardSecure's investor and advisor and former CEO and co-founder of Internet Security Systems (acquired by IBM). "Organizations are able to reduce sensitivity and ensure privacy for a far greater percentage of data, both structured and unstructured, without adding implementation and support time. This latest release significantly expands ShardSecure's addressable market."

Amazon AWS S3 Compatible API

The addition of an AWS S3 Compatible API in ShardSecure v2.0 enables users to treat the ShardSecure cluster like a S3 bucket, to programmatically store and retrieve Microshard data.

  • Allows secure storage from any application that supports S3 Compatible Object Storage as backend storage
  • Ensures easy integration with hundreds of applications, accelerating time-to-value and expanding opportunities to secure data with Microshard technology
  • Deployable on AWS in 15 minutes

Microsoft 365 Integration

Microsoft Online Documents such as PDFs and email often contain an abundance of sensitive data and are notoriously difficult to secure. With Microsoft 365 integration ShardSecure v2.0 ensures data privacy for this vulnerable dataset in a way that is nondisruptive to enterprise workflows.

  • Store sensitive Microsoft Office Online documents in secure, private storage locations in cloud and/or on-prem locations
  • Documents are stored using Microshard technology to eliminate data sensitivity and reduce the impact of data breaches
  • Supports (OneDrive-like) storage of any file type

iSCSI Database Support

Over 40% of cloud databases are not encrypted, as is the case for half of all sensitive data stored in the cloud. ShardSecure now supports Microsharding of structured data for cloud and relational databases.

  • iSCSI support enables any technology to target the ShardSecure appliance just like it would target a virtual storage disk via iSCSI, while distributing that Microshard data to multiple cloud or on-premises storage locations
  • Microshard technology does not slow performance or require extensive key management like encryption for databases
  • Beyond databases, any other solution that supports iSCSI can now easily integrate with ShardSecure

ShardSecure v2.0 also provides automation to AWS and Azure via a new deployment application that brings deployment time down to as little as fifteen minutes. "The expanded protection scope, integration updates and streamlined deployment functionality available in this release enable cybersecurity professionals in industries like technology, financial services and healthcare to ensure data privacy and security for more of their sensitive data than ever before, while further reducing their attack surface and overall compliance burden," said ShardSecure CEO and Co-founder, Bob Lam.

About ShardSecure

Headquartered in New York City, ShardSecure™ is the world's most innovative data security company, disrupting the data privacy and security market with Microshard™ technology – the only solution capable of breaking data into single-digit bytes and distributing across cloud locations without sacrificing performance.

Microsharding provides zero data sensitivity for cloud-stored or on-prem data. Led by veteran cybersecurity entrepreneurs and investors, ShardSecure works with some of the world's most successful companies in healthcare, financial services and technology to ensure ultimate data privacy and compliance, while making data migration to the cloud easier and faster than ever.

Media Contact: media@shardsecure.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shardsecure-expands-scope-of-data-protection-with-v2-0-software-release-301247357.html

SOURCE ShardSecure

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11:49 Marktupdate 15.März 21: Die Kurse steigen weiter! | BX Swiss TV
11:24 Den Notenbanken gehört die Aufmerksamkeit
11:21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
10:25 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
09:13 Credit Suisse und Index-Schwergewichte belasten
11.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf American Express Co, Mastercard Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc
mehr

https://youtu.be/FgtQ6vRN1vY

Nach guten Vorgaben ist die neue Handelswoche mit grünen Vorzeichen gestartet. Was die Gründe dafür sind und welcher Termin diese Woche am wichtigsten sein wird erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV. 

Marktupdate 15.März 21: Die Kurse steigen weiter! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie profitiert: Roche übernimmt GenMark Diagnostics für 1,8 Milliarden Dollar
US-Techriesen mit Aktienrückkäufen: So könnten Google & Co. die Aktienmärkte weiter antreiben
ARYZTA-Aktie zieht kräftig an: ARYZTA schrumpft in der ersten Jahreshälfte 2020/21 massiv - verkauft Nordamerika-Geschäft
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street eröffnet fester -- SMI mit freundlichem Wochenstart -- DAX etwas leichter -- Märkte in Asien schliessen uneinheitlich
Novartis und Molecular Partners werden in ACTIV-Programm aufgenommen - Aktien ziehen an
Whisky, Musik und Insektenfarmen: Das sind Bloombergs alternative Investment-Ideen
Relief-Partner NeuroRx führt Studie zu Aviptadil mit TFF Parmaceuticals durch - Relief-Aktie klettert
Hard Fork Anfang März: Wie es nun um Cardano steht
Neue Weltordnung voraus? Analyst vergleicht Bitcoin-Rally mit Gold in Weimarer Republik

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit