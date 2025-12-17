Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.12.2025 15:10:01

Shangri-La Asia Appoints Teo Nee Chuan As CFO

Shangri-La Asia
11.44 USD -12.34%
(RTTNews) - Shangri-La Asia Limited (SHALY) has appointed Teo Nee Chuan as Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, effective March 30, 2026, as part of a senior leadership realignment to support future growth.

Teo, who will also join the Executive Committee, brings more than 30 years of finance experience, including CFO roles at multinational listed companies. He currently leads investment and asset management for the group's China business.

Meanwhile, Chua Chee Wui will continue as Group Chief Investment Officer and Executive Director. Chua Chee Wui, who joined Shangri-La in February 2018 as Executive Vice President, Special Projects, was appointed Group Chief Investment Officer in September 2019. In August 2022, he additionally assumed the role of Group Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the Group's finance operations, following a period in which he held both CFO and CIO responsibilities.

Chairman and CEO Hui Kuok said the appointments position the group to navigate its next phase of growth.

Kuok added: "I am confident that both leaders are exceptionally well-positioned to drive the Group forward. I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to pursue our vision of being the best-loved hospitality group, pioneering new horizons and setting new benchmarks."

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.

Themen im Gespräch:

💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

