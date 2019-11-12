ShanghaiTex2019 to be held from November 25-29, 2019; free participation of multiple innovative BBS

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Shanghai International Exhibition on Textile Industry (hereinafter referred to as ShanghaiTex 2019), organized by Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd., Shanghai Textile Technology Service & Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Adsale Exhibition Service Ltd., will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (Pudong) from November 25-28, 2019. Under the theme of "Smarter Textile · Better Life", more than 1200 exhibitors at home and abroad will show a series of textile technology and innovative life applications, including knitting and hosiery, spinning, weaving, digital printing, printing and dyeing, etc. In addition to the exhibition, the Expo will also hold a series of industry prospective thematic forums and activities around the four themes of "Textech Galaxy", "Digital", "Materials and Cross-border Innovation" and "Green", providing an exchange platform for visitors to closely follow the "Digital Textile Fashion Trend".

The three series of activities of "Textech Galaxy" are the highlights of the 2019 exhibition. Various exhibitions, lectures, conferences and competitions will cover the latest technologies for the textile industry 4.0, artificial intelligence and supply chain optimization of textile and fashion industry, so as to prepare for the future market demand. In W5 Pavilion, the exhibition will launch "Textech Start-up Star Zone", "Textech Innovation Lecture" and "The second Shanghai International Textile Intelligent Manufacturing Summit Forum", which will provide a platform for science and technology innovative enterprises to display brand-new fashion technology, including heating fabrics, 3D customized jeans, artificial intelligence production management scheme, light self-cleaning yarn and clothing insect prevention technology. In addition, the 2nd Artificial Intelligence will be held in cooperation with the Department of Fashion and Textiles of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University to promote the integration of textile fashion and artificial intelligence, and discuss with the industry about how to work together towards "Industry 4.0" and "New Retailing Era". Keynote speeches include IoT, textile and clothing supply chain modeling, textile material defect detection, textile material color measurement, intelligent textile and clothing / wearable equipment, 3D modeling and virtual fitting, intelligent retail sales management and fashion sales forecast.

The health textile branch of China Health Care Association will jointly hold the "2019 International Health Textile Science and Technology Innovation Conference" with Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. The forum will take new materials, new processes, new technologies and new concepts as the main line to explore how to use innovative textiles to wear healthy and sleep healthy. In addition, there are jeans forum and digital printing forum to lead the industry to explore the sustainable way of textile fashion.

Some wonderful activities of ShanghaiTex 2019



November 25th

Opening ceremony and VIP group of ShanghaiTex

Opening ceremony and keynote speech of the second Shanghai International Textile Intelligent Manufacturing Summit Forum

Textech Innovation Lecture

Final Competition and Award Ceremony of WTTDC 2019 2nd Smarter Textile Design Competition



November 26th

Opening ceremony and keynote speech of the second Shanghai International Textile Intelligent Manufacturing Summit Forum

Opening ceremony and keynote speech of the second AIFT 2019 Artificial Intelligence on Fashion and Textile International Conference

Fashion Jeans New Ecology Sustainable Development Forum

Textech Innovation Lecture(II) - Hong Kong Science and Technology Park (HKSTP) Exhibition Group



November 27th

2019 International Health Textile Science and Technology Innovation Conference



There are 8 Theme Exhibition Areas

Spinning and industrial textile machinery zone

Weaving machinery area

Knitting and hosiery machinery zone

Digital printing machinery zone

Special area for printing, dyeing and after-finish machinery

Dye and textile chemicals zone

Textile machinery parts area

Textech Galaxy / Textech Start-up Star Zone(New)



Register in advance before November 21, and deduct RMB 100 admission fee immediately

Visitors who have successfully registered before the deadline can be exempted from the four-day pass fee of RMB 100, and have priority to participate in multiple on-site special forums and enjoy the express access to the venue.

Follow the WeChat Account for early registration.

WeChat ID: Shanghaitex

Exhibition activities and registration link: http://www.shanghaitex.cn

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghaitex2019-to-be-held-from-november-25-29-2019-free-participation-of-multiple-innovative-bbs-300955977.html

SOURCE Shanghai International Exhibition Co., Ltd.