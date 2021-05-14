SMI 11’111 0.7%  SPI 14’233 0.7%  Dow 34’021 1.3%  DAX 15’280 0.5%  Euro 1.0942 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’978 0.6%  Gold 1’832 0.3%  Bitcoin 45’226 0.4%  Dollar 0.9036 -0.2%  Öl 67.0 -0.1% 
14.05.2021 09:15:00

Shanghai Yicheng Culture acquires (EGOC) Energy 1 Corp. in U.S. to accelerate its vision to establish an international expansion platform

SHANGHAI, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global innovative technology service corporation, Shanghai Yicheng Culture Communication Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as Shanghai Yicheng Culture) announced the acquisition of (EGOC) Energy 1 Corp., headquartered in Nevada, USA, stock code: EGOC to which, (EGOC) Energy 1 Corp. has agreed to dispose of, while Shanghai Yicheng Culture Co., Ltd. agreed to acquire the controlling equity interest in the target company. Pursuant to the Sale and Purchase Agreement, Shanghai Yicheng Culture proposes to acquire and EGOC intends to sell all the controlling equity interest in the target company (or its holding company).

The acquirer - Shanghai Yicheng Culture Communication, is committed to building a global innovative advanced technology service platform with the integration of industrialized operations; smart e-commerce retail; innovative medical and health management; film, television and media; applications of blockchain technology; cultural and educational services. Looking ahead, ecosystem integration will be the development direction, in which worldwide high-end services as core business, by providing innovative technologies services with big data, so as to pave the way for global diversified development.

"Smart e-commerce retail", "innovative healthcare" and "innovative applications of big data" are the three main pillars of Shanghai Yicheng Culture. With the smart e-commerce retail, self-operated online shopping mall has established. Through stringent control on the eligibility of the supply chain manufacturers, together with the adoption of an innovative F to C model, more discount and high-quality "beauty & health" products are expected to be delivered directly from manufacturers to corporate clients. This does not only help more clients to save cost, but also facilitate more innovative brands to set up their own sale channels, eventually achieving the dream of having more national brands. As for the innovative healthcare, which highly integrated the online and offline services, is expected to have considerable growth in value. Through technology, the importance of health and wellness will be deeply rooted to the people's hearts, hence, realizing an upgraded global strategic of health and ecological services.

The acquirer and acquiree of this acquisition are organizations that strive to serve customers with innovative technologies, in order to make services more accessible and better. Upon the completion of the acquisition, both parties will work together towards carrying out new market strategies and exploring global market, so as to bring positive impact by maximizing the potential of all provides and clients. Shanghai Yicheng Culture and (EGOC) Energy 1 Corp. are committed to strive for ideals, and will continue to excel by promoting diversity, equality and inclusiveness, and providing free and paid service & products for all.

Gu Juan
Position: Executive Assistant
e-mail: 1054555652@qq.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shanghai-yicheng-culture-acquires-egoc-energy-1-corp-in-us-to-accelerate-its-vision-to-establish-an-international-expansion-platform-301291513.html

SOURCE Shanghai Yicheng Culture

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:26 SMI bleibt mögliche Achterbahnfahrt erspart
08:00 Impact for Good: Probleme bekämpfen, Welt verbessern, Rendite sichern?
06:01 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Trendkanal verteidigt / EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet?
13.05.21 Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV
12.05.21 Marktüberblick: Renditeanstieg setzt sich fort
11.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie tiefer - Elon Musk lässt Bitcoin um Tausende Dollar abstürzen: Tesla stoppt Bitcoin-Zahlungen
CureVac-Aktie schnellt deutlich hoch: Starke Immunantwort von Impfstoffkandidaten der 2. Generation
US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- DAX beendet Handel über 15'100 Punkten -- Feiertagspause an der Schweizer Börse -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Gesunder Gewinn, verlässliche Dividende: Nestlé-Aktie überzeugt die Börse
Passagieraufkommen am Flughafen Zürich deutlich unter Vor-Corona-Niveau
Facebooks Kryptowährung Diem zieht Gesuch für Zahlungssystem bei der Finma zurück - Hautpsitz in die USA verlegt
Amazon stellt 75'000 Mitarbeiter ein - 100 Dollar Impfprämie - Aktie etwas fester
Alibaba-Aktie gibt ab: Alibaba mit roten Zahlen
Stärkere Regulierung bei Krypto-Geschäften: Anonymität der Nutzer gefährdet?
Rieter verbucht viele Bestellungen und gibt Projekt "Campus" frei

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit