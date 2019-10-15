Shanghai International Money Fair - one of China's largest financial fairs will be held in December

SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 17th edition of Shanghai International Money Fair ("MF") organized by VNU Exhibitions Asia and ShanghaiMoney Weekly Media Co., Ltd. will take place from December 13 to 15, 2019 at Shanghai Exhibition Center.

About Shanghai International Money Fair

As a comprehensive financial exhibition, MF covers a wide range of topics, including banking, insurance, securities, funds, futures, trusts, overseas investments, fintech, wealth management, and other enterprises in the domestic and international financial sectors. It is a great platform that encourages exhibitors to promote their products and services, attract new customers, and provides interaction and communication opportunities for participants to drive business growth.

The organizers note that people are increasingly demanding different investment methods and wealth appreciation, so the exhibition will open a global asset allocation zone, covering overseas property, overseas immigration, overseas study, overseas investment, overseas insurance, overseas funds and other topics, to bring the leading investment concept and international perspective to the audience.

Large scale

The 2019 Shanghai International Money Fair is expected to exceed 20,000m2 and attract more than 200 of the world's leading financial institutions and approximately 97,000 investors.

High-quality audience

The audience of the exhibition is mainly high-net-worth individuals between 35-65 years old. They are engaged in various investment industries and have strong investment needs.

Excellent Activities

The 2019 China Globalization Forum and Overseas Investment Summit will attract many global business leaders, entrepreneurs and industry elites to share the successful investment experience, consisting of Keynote Speeches, Roundtable Conferences, Roadshows, Publication of White Papers, Awards Ceremony and Fairs.

This year, MF will invite industry professionals to hold over 20 financial lectures, including Stock Market, Overseas Investment, Wealth Management, Real Estate, Legal Finance, Family Heritage, Education, Fintech, Life Aesthetics and so on.

Unlimited opportunities

In recent years, China has undergone tremendous development, and the market environment has made it the best time to expand its business in the region. Various financial institutions have great development possibilities here. Sincerely welcome you to participate 2019 Shanghai International Money Fair!

Visitor pre-registration is available and free of charge for qualified professionals.

Visit: http://www.moneyfair.org/en/index.php?ac=article&at=read&did=570

