SMI 10’755 -1.0%  SPI 13’429 -0.9%  Dow 31’148 0.3%  DAX 14’057 0.0%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’656 0.4%  Gold 1’811 0.9%  Bitcoin 34’069 2.0%  Dollar 0.8989 -0.6%  Öl 59.6 0.9% 
07.02.2021 04:35:00

Shanghai Electric's Upgraded HSI ESG Rating Highlights Its Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts in 2020

SHANGHAI, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric Group ("Shanghai Electric" or "the Company"), the world's leading manufacturer and supplier of electric power generation equipment, industrial equipment and integration services, has been upgraded to A on the Hang Seng environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) sustainability rating scale, reflecting the Company's improved efforts in advancing its Covid-19 pandemic relief, poverty alleviation and environmental, health and safety (EHS) practices.

Shanghai Electric Logo (PRNewsfoto/Shanghai Electric)

Shanghai Electric has performed well in developing its ESG strategy, which refers to environmental, social and corporate governance factors that measure a company's sustainability and societal impact on investment. The ESG rating report compiled by Hang Seng Indexes shows that the Company ranks in the top ten percent out of 332 industry peers and 1435 companies in terms of ESG performances in core areas such as corporate governance, environment, fair operating practices, consumer issues, as well as community involvement and development.

The rating came as Hang Seng Indexes recently included Shanghai Electric in some of its sustainability-related indexes - Hang Seng (China A) Corporate Sustainability Index, Hang Seng (Mainland and HK) Corporate Sustainability Index and Hang Seng (China A) Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index. The rating upgrade underscores further recognition of Shanghai Electric's achievement to promote sustainability and corporate responsibility in recent years, after receiving an upgrade of its MSCI ESG Rating in 2020.

Hang Seng Indexes adopts a strict assessment model to rate constituent companies. It has appointed Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency, an independent and professional assessment body, to evaluate the ESG performances of about 500 Hong Kong-listed companies and over 1,200 A-shares companies.

As the pandemic has continued storming the world, Shanghai Electric has taken a series of measures to aid those who have been suffering from Covid-19. The Company has set up a team to develop machines to produce medical masks, and it aims to work with partners to scale up the production of surgical masks 100,000 to 120,000 per day by putting together ten production lines by February 20 2020.

Domestically, Shanghai Electric on January 29 2020 donated seven pieces of CT equipment worth over CNY24.75 million ($US3.8 million) to the Red Cross in Wuhan. Shanghai Electric's employees donated over CNY8.8 million as of last March to aid pandemic relief work in China.

As part of the Company's corporate responsibility practices, Shanghai Electric has actively participated in poverty alleviation work in rural areas in China. Since 2018, it has donated CNY2.25 million to villages in southwest China'sYunnan province. The donation has been used for road construction and new streetlamps and has helped improve living quality of over 4,400 local residents. The Company also donated a total of CNY12.48 million in 2019 to Fengxian, a poor suburban district in the south of Shanghai.

The Company also aided overseas projects and partners during the first peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. In March and April 2020, Shanghai Electric has donated surgical masks to Fuji Electric Japan, Sarawak Energy in Malaysia, the Wassit Thermal Power Plant in Iraq and the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine-Power Project in Pakistan.

Shanghai Electric has ramped up its EHS (Environment, Health and Safety) efforts, establishing a health and safety management system and setting up committees in its regional offices to advance EHS practices. For example, to protect the safety of employees, it worked with local partners in Dubai since the outbreak of COVID-19 to put together a virus control team on-site. Both local-hired and Chinese personnel received guidelines and advisory handbooks with on-site safety training sessions arranged in both English and Arabic.

The Company has also made efforts to ensure minimal impact on natural habitats. It worked with ecologists and environmental experts to relocate wild animals and 180 mesquite trees across a 40 square kilometer area of land near its Dubai solar power project construction site.

SOURCE Shanghai Electric

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 268.80
1.55 %
CieFinRichemont 85.80
0.59 %
LafargeHolcim 49.95
0.54 %
Swiss Life Hldg 428.70
0.09 %
Novartis 81.48
-0.06 %
Geberit 548.80
-1.15 %
Lonza Grp 563.00
-1.57 %
Nestle 100.24
-1.73 %
Swisscom 477.00
-1.77 %
Roche Hldg G 308.65
-2.40 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

05.02.21
Vontobel derimail: Einladung Webinar Elektrofahrzeuge: Dienstag, 9. Februar 10:30 Uhr
05.02.21
Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV
05.02.21
Die Marktstimmung bleibt freundlich
05.02.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Durchbruch? / EUR/USD – Bleibt unter Druck
04.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95% Capital Protection Zertifikat mit Participation to JB FI EM Corporate Fund
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

Inside Fonds

03.02.21
Globaler Marktausblick für das erste Quartal 2021: Einschätzungen zur Wirtschaft und Vermögensaufteilung
29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
mehr

Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.

Megatrends & Träume – was die Börse in 2021 bewegt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hardware-Chef wechselt zu "neuem Projekt" - Welches Produkt hat Apple in der Pipeline?
Dr. Doom mit schwarzer Prognose für Biden-Präsidentschaft: "Schwierige vier Jahre"
KW 5: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Starinvestor Peter Thiel steigt bei umkämpftem Startup ein
China gewinnt durch Corona-Pandemie an Stärke - und das könnte zum Problem werden
Milliarden erbeutet: Ein Drittel aller je vorgenommenen Blockchain-Hacks erfolgte 2020
In-Gold-We-Trust-Report 2020: Das sehen Experten für den Goldpreis vorher
Tesla-CEO Elon Musk ist reichster Mensch der Welt - und sucht jetzt nach Projekten für Spenden
Weitere Länder beschränken die AstraZeneca-Corona-Impfstoff-Gabe
Director of Engineering gesucht: Ripple treibt Expansion voran

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst in Grün -- SMI geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Börsen verbuchen letztlich mehrheitlich Gewinne
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht verteidigen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich zu. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit