Shanghai Electric, China Mobile, LINE and China UnionPay among Use Cases in Open Infrastructure Summit Shanghai Agenda

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shanghai Electric Power Company, China Mobile, WalmartLabs, Line and China UnionPay are among the Open Infrastructure users slated to share their innovations and open source best practices at the upcoming Open Infrastructure Summit in Shanghai, China, November 4-6, at the Shanghai Expo Center.

The full agenda for the Summit is now live at openstack.org/summit/shanghai-2019. The Summit will showcase a wide range of open source projects such as Ceph, Kubernetes, ONAP, OPNFV and many more, including the open source projects hosted by the OpenStack Foundation: OpenStack, Airship, Kata Containers, StarlingX and Zuul.

The Summit agenda is organized into 11 tracks:



Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and High-Performance Computing (HPC)

Container Infrastructure

Continuous Integration/Continuous Development (CI/CD)

5G, NFV, Edge Computing

Getting Started

Open Development

Private and Hybrid Cloud

Public Cloud

Security

Hands-on Workshops

Sessions include:



China Unicom—The team will demo their Edge Manage and Orchestration (Edge-MANO) capability to manage three types of edge sites based on StarlingX, Kubernetes and pure OpenStack in a 5G environment. They will show the functions from TOSCA (the de-facto edge app descriptor from carriers) package feeding, edge resource orchestration and edge app lifecycle management (deployment, scaling-up, scaling-down and seamless upgrading) capability.

LINE—The team behind the most popular messaging app in Japan will present the challenges they faced when integrating RabbitMQ with their OpenStack deployment and how they configured their architecture to overcome these challenges.

will present the challenges they faced when integrating RabbitMQ with their OpenStack deployment and how they configured their architecture to overcome these challenges. ARM—The ARM team will introduce new Kata Containers features on the arm64 platform, including those already implemented and those planned. They worked together in the Kata community to focus on improving the functional support of the platform.

Shanghai Electric Power Company—A multinational power generation and electrical equipment manufacturing company, the Shanghai Electric team will share the architecture behind their OpenStack-based edge cloud and how this enables them to achieve low latency and high efficiency of data transmission while addressing industry protocols.

China Mobile—The China Mobile team will share how they designed and created an elastic Hadoop cluster with OpenStack to minimize costs.

China UnionPay—The banking industry is transforming its IT infrastructure to support new smart payment business models. The China UnionPay team will showcase a secured edge infrastructure, powered by StarlingX, for a contactless payment use case at the edge. The speakers will present their StarlingX architecture and how to apply security hardening features on the underlying OpenStack and Kubernetes platforms.

Diamond sponsors for the Shanghai Summit are Intel and Tencent Cloud. On Monday, November 4, a representative from Tencent Cloud and Imad Sousou, corporate vice president of Intel, will deliver keynote presentations.

Concurrent with the Summit, collaborative sessions will be offered at the Forum, where open infrastructure operators and upstream developers will gather to jointly chart the future of open source infrastructure, discussing topics ranging from upgrades to networking models and how to get started contributing.

Register for the Summit with discounted Early Bird pricing by August 14. Sponsorships are available now.

"China is a global leader in large-scale infrastructure, and now we're seeing that translate into open source contribution and leadership, with more OpenStack developers than almost any other country," said Mark Collier, COO of the OpenStack Foundation. "With more industries in more countries relying on open source software like OpenStack, the opportunity to invite our global community of 100,000 people from over 180 countries to join in designing the future of open infrastructure has never been more vital."

Dates to Remember



August 14 : Early Bird registration deadline

: Early Bird registration deadline November 4-6 : Open Infrastructure Summit Shanghai

: Open Infrastructure Summit Shanghai November 5-8 : OSF Project Teams Gathering in Shanghai

About the Open Infrastructure Summit

Held twice a year, the Open Infrastructure Summit (formerly known as the OpenStack Summit) draws thousands of CIOs, cloud and data center operators, software developers and open source contributors to collaborate on building the open infrastructure that users need to support emerging use cases in edge computing, continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD), artificial intelligence (AI), high performance computing (HPC) and more.

Analysts and members of the media can contact jennifer@cathey.co for information about event registration.

About the OpenStack® Foundation

The OpenStack Foundation (OSF) supports the development and adoption of open infrastructure globally, across a community of 105,000 individuals in 187 countries, by hosting open source projects and communities of practice, including datacenter cloud, edge computing, network functions virtualization (NFV), CI/CD and container infrastructure.

###

SOURCE OpenStack