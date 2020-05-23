Shanghai Electric Celebrates 27 Years of commitment in Pakistan

Anniversary reveals six historical milestone in energy cooperation representing the strong business tie between two countries

SHANGHAI, May 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric is now celebrating the 27th anniversary of its entering Pakistan markets since 1993. Yesterday was itself a related anniversary, making 69 years since China established diplomatic relations with Pakistan. Shanghai Electric, representing the first batch of Chinese companies entering the market, has generated a string of milestone projects in categories that include thermal power, nuclear power, and Power Transmission and Distribution under the umbrella of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (the "CPEC").

Thermal power

Muzaffarnagarh thermal power plant project -- The Muzaffarnagarh thermal power plant is Shanghai Electric's first overseas EPC project since the Company entering Pakistan in 1993, and the project facilitated 320MW steam turbines provided by Shanghai Electric started operating in July 1997 .

The Muzaffarnagarh thermal power plant is Shanghai Electric's first overseas EPC project since the Company entering in 1993, and the project facilitated 320MW steam turbines provided by Shanghai Electric started operating in . Thar Integrated Coal Mine-Power Project -- Shanghai Electric signed the EPC contract for a block coal-fired power station project in Thar Coalfield, Pakistan , in December 2016 . In April 2019 Shanghai Electric signed another EPC contract for Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine-Power Project with an installed capacity of 2 x 660MW and a coalmine with an annual coal production capacity of 7.8 million tons. The project is capable of powering 4 million households in Pakistan with 1320 megawatts of indigenous, affordable and reliable electricity. Shanghai electric is also applying ultra-supercritical technology, which can run at higher net efficiency than the annual average net efficiency required by Pakistani government. Additionally, the plants will operate with a high Acid Gas removal rate, with low sulfur dioxide emissions to reduce environmental impact when it begins to generate electricity in 2022.

Nuclear Power

Chashma nuclear power plant project -- The nuclear power plant, which features a 300,000 kW pressurized water reactor nuclear power plant, is the first export civil nuclear power project of China's own design and construction. Shanghai Electric provided the major components of the nuclear island and the conventional island in the hope of alleviating the local power shortage problem and provided clean, efficient and safe electricity to expedite Pakistan's path to the energy self-sufficiency.

Power Grid Transmission and Distribution

TP1000 Karachi Urban Power Grid Transformation Project -- Karachi's urban power grid transformation project is one of the integrated urban power grid construction projects in Pakistan designed to improve the reliability and stability of Karachi's power transmission infrastructure. Shanghai Electric is responsible for all the major steps from conducting survey, power transmission and distribution circuit design, to the power plant commissioning, in addition to supplying substation equipment and cable accessories. The Company has always been an active force in creating a learning-oriented community in the region, and the local employees of Shanghai Electric have been offered technical training and shared with project management experience by Chinese employees, which effectively generated a longer-term impact on Pakistan's power industry.

