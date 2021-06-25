Shanghai Disney Resort and DEI Announce Multi-Year Resort Alliance

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Disney Resort and DEI, one of the leading imaging services and solutions providers, today announced that the two parties had entered into a multi-year resort alliance, establishing DEI as the official imaging service sponsor of Shanghai Disney Resort. Under this new alliance, DEI will become the exclusive service provider of Shanghai Disney Resort's iconic Disney PhotoPass experience, capturing guests' magical moments with their families and friends for a lifetime of unforgettable memories.

A brand-new Disney PhotoPass App supported by DEI services has been launched, offering a seamless way for guests to view, select and download the photos taken by official PhotoPass photographers or captured at some of the most popular attractions at Shanghai Disneyland. Adding a touch of Disney magic to the photos, a variety of digital Disney-themed photo frames will be available on the app, including Shanghai Disney Resort's 5th Birthday Celebration frames and frames featuring beloved Disney Characters.

"Tens of millions of guests have created countless magical memories during their visits to Shanghai Disney Resort," said Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. "Together with DEI, we look forward to providing our guests with an elevated photo experience that will allow guests to take home tangible memories captured by our official photographers across the resort."

"We will ink this alliance with our commitment to the high-quality imaging services and solutions," said K.S. Ramakrishnan, President and CEO of DEI. "Technology will continue to remain at the core of everything we do and we are confident of providing guests at Shanghai Disney Resort with memories they will cherish forever."

With this new alliance, more PhotoPass capture locations will be set up at Shanghai Disneyland, and more photographers will be deployed across the park by DEI, providing a seamless experience for guests using the Disney PhotoPass service. Starting this September, new imaging cart locations will join the pre-existing carts, enabling guests to purchase and print photos in Fantasyland, Disney·Pixar Toy Story Land, Tomorrowland and Gardens of Imagination.

About Shanghai Disney Resort



Shanghai Disney Resort, comprised of two owner companies and a management company, is a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and Shanghai Shendi Group. Shanghai Shendi Group owns a 57% interest in the two owner companies, and The Walt Disney Company owns the remaining 43% interest. The management company, in which The Walt Disney Company has a 70% interest and Shanghai Shendi Group has the remaining 30% interest, is responsible for operating the resort.

About DEI

DEI is the global leader in capturing guests' memorable experiences by providing high quality imaging services and solutions. In the past 17 years, DEI has expanded to over 250 venues across 14 countries. DEI's solution is built on 'enterprise-wide' technology, focused on aggregating photos and videos across attractions, and for every individual guest. This allows for efficient archiving and swift retrieval of images on demand. Continuous innovation has allowed DEI to deliver guest images from multiple retail points as well as personal consumer devices through online and mobile app solutions. DEI's end-to-end approach allows it to target guests even before they visit an attraction and continues beyond the exit gates. Its vision is to encompass every single imaging opportunity across the lifecycle of every individual.

DEI, a subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India) Limited, is part of the Fairfax Group and is headquartered in Dubai.

For information about Shanghai Disney Resort:

Please visit the official website (http://www.shanghaidisneyresort.com/)

Follow updates on Weibo (http://weibo.com/u/5200478600)

Follow updates on Shanghai Disney Resort Official WeChat (Search WeChat ID: ShanghaiDisneyResort)

SOURCE Shanghai Disney Resort